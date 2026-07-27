Cloud-Clone Corp.: Full Lineage Multi-Species Primary Neural Cells Officially Launched: Cloud-Clone Establishes Core Raw Material Advantages for Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine

KATY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / A long-standing industry bottleneck plagues central nervous system (CNS) drug development: approximately 92% to 96% of candidate drugs that succeed in animal studies ultimately fail human clinical trials. The poor predictive performance of traditional research models creates a costly translational gap across neuroscience research. To bridge this divide, researchers worldwide are turning to physiologically relevant in vitro models, whose foundation lies in high-quality cellular research tools.

The global primary cell market is projected to expand from USD 2.13 billion in 2025 to USD 3.02 billion by 2031, with neural-derived primary cells accounting for a dominant market share as an indispensable resource for mechanism exploration, drug screening and permeability assessment. Unlike immortalized cell lines that lose in vivo physiological traits, primary cells are isolated directly from living tissues, retaining native physiological characteristics and region-specific phenotypes of donors. They can faithfully recapitulate disease microenvironments and serve as critical infrastructure to narrow the translational research gap.

With nearly two decades of expertise in primary cell development, Cloud-Clone Corp., based in Wuhan, operates an SPF-grade laboratory animal facility and a GMP-compliant cell production platform. The company has built an extensive biobank covering more than 10 species including humans, mice, rats, rabbits, dogs, pigs, sheep, cats, guinea pigs and chickens. It maintains over 560 ready-to-use primary cell products and more than 3,000 cell stock lines, ranking among the world's leading suppliers in the diversity, shipment volume and global export of animal-derived primary cells. The firm holds distinct advantages in large-animal primary neural cells such as canine and feline lines, boasting a comprehensive product portfolio, scalable mass supply capacity and widespread global customer coverage-filling a critical gap in large-animal neural cell products commonly missing from other suppliers worldwide.

I. Comprehensive Product Portfolio Covering All Neural Cell Subtypes

Cloud-Clone's primary neural cell lineup consists of three complete product matrices, encompassing all core functional cells of the central, peripheral and sensory nervous systems. The products support diverse experimental workflows, including single-cell assays, co-culture models, 3D neural organoid construction and preclinical cell transplantation animal studies.

1. Neurons: Core Models for Neural Signal Transmission

The portfolio includes nearly ten specialized neuron subtypes: trigeminal ganglion neurons, hippocampal neurons, olfactory bulb neurons, cerebellar granule neurons, cerebral cortical neurons, dorsal root ganglion neurons, spinal cord neurons, retinal ganglion neurons and more. Stable bulk shipments of trigeminal ganglion neurons, retinal ganglion cells, cerebral cortical neurons and dorsal root ganglion cells have been established for global clients, with consistent repeat orders from overseas research institutions. These cell lines act as gold-standard in vitro screening models for analgesics, glaucoma treatments, stroke therapeutics and Alzheimer's disease research.

(Figure 1: Primary Neuronal Cells from Cloud-Clone)

2. Glial Cells: Core Functional Cells for Regenerative Medicine

Glial cells represent the most mature cell category for translational cell therapy applications. Cloud-Clone delivers a full spectrum of glial cell products, including Schwann cells, cerebral astrocytes, retinal Müller cells, oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs), microglia, spinal astrocytes and olfactory bulb astrocytes. Schwann cells, microglia and cerebral astrocytes make up the company's three highest-volume core cell lines:

Schwann cells serve as key mediators of peripheral nerve regeneration, widely applied in nerve conduit fabrication and nerve injury repair. Canine Schwann cells have become a core raw material for overseas animal regenerative medicine developers.

Microglia are essential models for neuroinflammation research and anti-inflammatory drug screening.

Cerebral astrocytes play vital roles in blood-brain barrier maintenance, neuroinflammation regulation and stroke research. Co-culture systems combining astrocytes and neurons have become a universal standard for neuroprotective drug screening.

(Figure 2: Primary Neural Glial Cells from Cloud-Clone)

3. Accessory Neural Functional Cells and Stem Cell Supporting Lines

A complete microenvironment cell library is available, including spinal/sciatic nerve peripheral fibroblasts, meningeal cells, brain microvascular endothelial cells, choroid plexus fibroblasts, cerebral vascular pericytes and neural stem/progenitor cells. Brain microvascular endothelial cells are supplied long-term to pharmaceutical enterprises for blood-brain barrier permeability testing. Co-cultures of meningeal cells, cerebral vascular pericytes, neurons and glia enable the construction of complete in vitro neurovascular unit models.

II. Three Core Application Segments Driving Robust Global Market Demand

1. Fundamental Neuroscience Research

Preserving native in vivo gene expression and electrophysiological profiles, primary neural cells have become standard experimental materials for high-impact academic publications and national research grant projects. Cloud-Clone's neural cell products are widely deployed to investigate neural development, synaptic plasticity, neuroinflammation and peripheral neuropathic pain mechanisms. Rat trigeminal ganglion neurons, mouse cortical neurons and rat microglia hold a repeat order rate exceeding 70%, serving research markets across dozens of countries globally.

2. High-Throughput Drug Screening for Pharmaceutical Enterprises and CROs

More than 600 global central nervous system drug discovery pipelines cover six major therapeutic categories, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and analgesics. The full R&D lifecycle relies on primary neural cells for efficacy and toxicity screening. Compared with costly animal modeling, high-throughput screening using primary cells drastically shortens experimental timelines and cuts research costs, driving year-over-year growth in procurement volumes from pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations-the fastest-growing market segment.

3. Regenerative Medicine and Cell Therapy

Schwann cells combined with biodegradable nerve scaffolds are used to repair long-segment nerve defects, with relevant therapies entering Phase III clinical trials across Europe and North America.

Olfactory ensheathing cells, astrocytes and OPCs are applied in spinal cord injury repair research.

Midbrain neurons and hippocampal cells support preclinical cell replacement studies for Parkinson's disease.

Canine and feline neural cells are utilized to develop therapies for companion animal nerve injuries. Additionally, nutrient-rich exosomes secreted by glial cells are emerging as a cost-effective new direction for regenerative therapeutics.

III. Core Product Competitive Advantages: Differentiated Edge in Global Cellular Raw Materials

Unmatched species and lineage coverage: Most suppliers only offer mouse and rat neurons, while Cloud-Clone provides a full spectrum of neural cell subtypes across ten species. Its canine and feline large-animal primary neural cell portfolio and stable mass supply capabilities lead the global industry, enabling one-stop procurement to reduce clients' supplier coordination costs.

End-to-end standardized quality control: Tissue sampling is conducted in-house within SPF-grade animal facilities. Every cell batch undergoes biomarker identification via NeuN, GFAP, Iba1 and other markers, with full test reports covering cell viability, purity and microbial detection to meet journal publication standards and pharmaceutical regulatory filing requirements.

Mature global logistics and distribution: Years of export experience support international cold-chain shipping, complete English Certificates of Analysis (COA) and customized OEM packaging, alongside established distribution networks throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia. Expedited live cell delivery and matched proprietary complete culture media are available for regional clients.

Full-spectrum professional technical support: A dedicated team of neural cell specialists provides tailored culture protocols and troubleshooting services to minimize client cell culture failure rates.

IV. Outlook & Conclusion: Building a Global Benchmark for Neural Cell Raw Materials Through Full-Lineage Product Capabilities

Fueled by government research initiatives and rising global R&D investment, the primary neural cell market is undergoing rapid expansion. The launch of Cloud-Clone's full lineage multi-species primary neural cell portfolio acts as a powerful catalyst for global supply chain diversification and marks a major milestone for advanced cellular raw material suppliers competing in the high-end international market. In the short term, screening orders from academic institutions and pharmaceutical developers will maintain steady growth. Over the medium to long term, accelerated clinical translation of cell therapy will trigger explosive demand for GMP-grade primary neural cells and tissue engineering supporting cell lines.

This new product launch showcases Cloud-Clone's two decades of accumulated expertise in cell technology development and represents a landmark breakthrough in overcoming upstream raw material barriers for neuroscience and regenerative medicine. Leveraging comprehensive species coverage, full-subtype product layout and worldwide supply infrastructure, Cloud-Clone will continue to deliver high-fidelity, stable and cost-effective primary cell products to global life science researchers. The company aims to build a fully integrated, independent raw material platform to advance the future of fundamental research, pharmaceutical development and regenerative medicine worldwide.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. specializes in the research, development and production of immunoassay reagents and biomedical research solutions. Focusing on antibody engineering, multi-index detection technology and cross-platform product compatibility, the company delivers research tools supporting precision medicine and advanced biomedical research worldwide. Its core product and service portfolio includes proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, multiplex cytokine assay kits and professional CRO services, covering diversified demands in biomedical research and related fields.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.cloud-clone.com

Contact Information

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Email: mail@cloud-clone.com; sales@cloud-clone.us

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SOURCE: Cloud-Clone Corp. (CCC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/full-lineage-multi-species-primary-neural-cells-officially-launched-cloud-clone-estab-1196607