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PR Newswire
27.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Peter Frankopan joins Hakluyt's International Advisory Board

LONDON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Peter Frankopan, the historian and author, to its international advisory board.

Peter Frankopan is one of the world's leading historians of global affairs. He is Professor of Global History at Worcester College, Oxford, where he is Director of the Oxford Centre for Byzantine Research, and UNESCO Professor of Silk Roads Studies at King's College, Cambridge. He is best known for The Silk Roads: A New History of the World (2015), which sold more than two million copies, followed by The New Silk Roads (2018) and The Earth Transformed: An Untold History (2023). He is President of the Royal Society for Asian Affairs, and has advised governments and multilateral institutions on geopolitics, security, energy and connectivity.

Chaired by Lord William Hague, Hakluyt's international advisory board includes senior leaders from across business, government and academia, who enhance the firm's global connectivity and expertise.

Lord Hague said: "Peter is one of the most original thinkers on the forces shaping our world, and I am delighted to welcome him to Hakluyt's international advisory board. His unrivalled understanding of history and the connections between regions and peoples across time will be invaluable as the firm advises clients navigating an increasingly complex global environment."

Peter Frankopan commented: "We are living through a period of extraordinary change, with power, trade and technology shifting in ways that will define the decades to come. I look forward to helping Hakluyt and its clients read these currents and navigate a fast-changing world with confidence."

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "Peter brings a rare combination of deep historical perspective and sharp insight into contemporary geopolitics. As our clients across the world grapple with profound shifts in the global order, his judgement will be enormously valuable."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Notes to editors:

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007047/Hakluyt_Board.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/peter-frankopan-joins-hakluyts-international-advisory-board-302835238.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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