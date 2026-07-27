Ray C. Anderson Foundation: 10 Nature-Inspired Startups Selected To Drive the Next Wave of Biomimicry Innovation

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / The Biomimicry Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a Nature Positive, inclusive, and regenerative world inspired by nature's genius, is proud to announce the ten startups selected for the 2026 Ray of Hope Accelerator. Now in its seventh year, the Ray of Hope Accelerator continues to be one of the world's leading programs supporting nature-inspired entrepreneurs working at the intersection of biomimicry, climate, and innovation.

Selected from a competitive global applicant pool, the 2026 cohort represents the breadth and depth of what becomes possible when founders look to nature not as a backdrop, but as a guide. Over the course of the program, each startup will receive $15,000 in non-dilutive funding, and access to over $50,000 in resources and expert support. Additionally, each startup will participate in a Nature Retreat, and receive mentorship from leaders across science, deep tech, entrepreneurship, and impact investing.

"Each cohort we welcome into the Ray of Hope Accelerator is a testament to what happens when brilliant, committed founders stop asking 'how do we fix this?' and start asking 'how would nature solve this?'" says Biomimicry Institute CEO, Amanda Sturgeon. "The 2026 cohort embodies that shift. These ten startups are not just inspired by the living world, they are learning from it, rigorously and humbly, and building solutions that have the potential to reshape industries. We are proud to walk alongside them."

The 2026 cohort was evaluated by a 20-member Selection Committee whose expertise spans science, deep tech, entrepreneurship, investing, and beyond. Their guidance ensures the Ray of Hope Accelerator remains rigorous and grounded in identifying ventures with both scientific credibility and real-world potential.

Meet the 2026 Ray of Hope Accelerator Cohort

BioWraptor, Inc., United States of America - Utilizes tardigrade-inspired synthetic peptides to protect perishable biomolecules from heat and degradation, eliminating the need for expensive and energy-intensive cold-chain logistics.

DisperseBio Ltd., Israel - Redefines biofilm and biofouling control through biomimetic peptides inspired by nature. Its breakthrough technology tackles over $100B in annual industrial and maritime damage by activating microbes' natural, sustainable dispersal pathways instead of relying on toxic biocides.

Fungi Life Corporation, Colombia - Leverages a cell-free formula to replicate the natural biochemical strategy that fungi use to emulsify and break down complex hydrocarbons, accelerating oil spill and soil remediation without introducing live microbes into the environment.

Mireta Urban Dynamics LLC, United States of America - Translates the 500-million-year-old network intelligence of slime molds into generative design algorithms that help planners build highly resilient, resource-efficient city infrastructure.

PhysaFlow, Inc., United States of America - An edge-native AI platform that leverages the universal design principles of biological flow networks to progressively unlock the estimated 30-40% of AI data center capacity currently stranded-reducing power, cooling, and water consumption while increasing workload capacity, all within existing infrastructure to address global AI demand.

Renovenergy S.A.S, Colombia - Develops cost-effective green hydrogen electrolyzers using bioinspired silicon electrodes that are inspired by the nanoscale geometry of mitochondria to achieve high electron-transfer efficiency without relying on scarce precious metals.

Semion Corp, United States of America - Makes plants defend themselves by restoring natural defense mechanisms lost during domestication. Rather than targeting pests directly or genetically modifying crops, they activate plants' own immune responses, enabling crops to repel pests, attract natural enemies, and become more resistant to diseases.

Terrament, Inc., United States of America - Builds underground gravity storage in existing mines to tackle the growing energy crisis driven by data centers and aging infrastructure, using a patented, cable-free conveyance system inspired by the metachronal wave motion of caterpillars to support massive payloads across extreme vertical drops.

WAVR Technologies, Inc., United States of America - Builds atmospheric water harvesting technology, inspired by the Australian tree frog's ability to extract water directly from air, to bring water resilience to the world's most resource-constrained industries.

Xatoms Inc., Canada - Utilizes proprietary AI and quantum chemistry to design novel, visible-light-activated photocatalysts that mirror the solar-powered chemistry of photosynthesis to destroy persistent water contaminants without chemicals or toxic byproducts.

"I was deeply impressed by the caliber and creativity of this year's Ray of Hope Accelerator applicants. What stood out most was the strength of the science, the clarity of their potential impact, and the thoughtful ways these startups are translating nature-inspired ideas into scalable solutions for global challenges." - Tak Sing Wong, 2020 Ray of Hope Participant (spotLess Materials), and current Biomimicry Institute Board Member.

This announcement is an invitation to investors, partners, mentors and advocates to join this growing community and support these founders in reshaping what the future can look like when nature leads. These ten startups step into the program carrying not only their own vision, but the momentum of every founder who has come before them, and the conviction that nature's 3.8 billion years of innovation holds the answers we all need right now. To follow the journey of the 2026 cohort and stay connected to the work, follow The Biomimicry Institute on LinkedIn and subscribe to the newsletter.

About the Ray of Hope Accelerator

Now in its seventh year, the Ray of Hope Accelerator has supported more than 60 nature-inspired startups across six cohorts, building a global portfolio that look to the living world for solutions to some of humanity's most pressing challenges. The program is made possible through the continued support of keystone partner The Ray C. Anderson Foundation, alongside the EcoShift Collective.

To learn more about the Ray of Hope Accelerator and the 2026 cohort, click here.

# # #

About the Biomimicry Institute

The Biomimicry Institute is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by Janine Benyus in 2005, on a mission to create a nature positive, inclusive, and regenerative world inspired and guided by nature's genius. The Biomimicry Institute is embarking towards a ten-year vision to dramatically scale the impact that biomimicry is having on some of the biggest challenges facing the world today. Since its founding in 2005, the Institute has worked to spread the practice of looking to the solutions developed by living organisms over billions of years to provide insight and inspiration for effective, efficient, and sustainable innovations and approaches to addressing our own challenges. As the Institute embarks into their third decade, they are fully committed to work across sectors and disciplines to spread the wisdom of nature-inspired, actionable solutions across our world. For more information, visit www.biomimicry.org.

Media Contact

Jen Fredette

The Biomimicry Institute

media@biomimicry.org

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/10-nature-inspired-startups-selected-to-drive-the-next-wave-of-b-1196660