Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - The Sabrina Kuykendall University Bound Grant today announced that applications are now being accepted for its annual scholarship program, offering a $1,000 award to one outstanding female high school senior pursuing undergraduate studies at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States. With a deadline of April 15, 2027, the grant represents a timely opportunity for young women across Texas and nationwide to secure financial support as they prepare for the transition to higher education.

Sabrina Kuykendall

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Founded by finance executive Sabrina Kuykendall, a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Oklahoma, the University Bound Grant reflects her personal journey of financing 85 percent of her own undergraduate education through scholarships. Having advised on billion-dollar transactions at Ernst & Young and FTI Consulting, and scaled healthcare startups to $200 million in revenue, Sabrina Kuykendall brings decades of strategic leadership experience to this philanthropic initiative. Through the grant, she seeks to open doors for the next generation of female leaders, just as scholarships once opened doors for her.

Eligibility and Selection Criteria

The Sabrina Kuykendall University Bound Grant is open to applicants who meet the following criteria:

Identify as female.

Are current high school seniors with proof of acceptance to an accredited four-year U.S. college or university.

Maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and good academic standing.

Demonstrate a clear intent to pursue a professional career upon graduation.

The selection process centers on a competitive essay component. Applicants are required to submit an original essay of 500 to 750 words addressing the following prompt: "Reflect on a woman who has influenced your leadership style or career ambitions. How do you plan to embody those qualities during your university years, and how will this grant help you overcome specific barriers to achieving your professional goals?"

Beyond academic metrics, the grant seeks individuals who possess a "Founder's Mindset"-the tenacity and strategic clarity that Sabrina Kuykendall applied throughout her career in high-stakes finance. The award is sent directly to the recipient's institution to be applied toward tuition, fees, or other essential educational costs.

How to Apply

To apply for the Sabrina Kuykendall University Bound Grant, candidates must compile the following application materials and submit them via email to apply@sabrinakuykendallgrant.com:

Completed contact information and university details.

Official proof of college acceptance.

High school transcript or proof of enrollment.

Original essay (500-750 words).

Submission instructions require the subject line: University Bound Grant Application [Your Last Name]. The email must include the applicant's full name, phone number, mailing address, the name of the university they will be attending, and their intended major. All documents must be attached as PDF or Word files. Incomplete submissions will not be reviewed.

Key Dates

Application Deadline: April 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: May 15, 2027

A National Opportunity with Texas Roots

While based in Texas, the Sabrina Kuykendall University Bound Grant is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, ensuring that qualified female students across the country have an equal opportunity to secure funding for their academic journeys. Sabrina Kuykendall's career-built on a foundation of academic excellence and professional grit-serves as the inspiration behind this initiative. From managing distressed credit portfolios to scaling high-growth businesses, she has consistently led with strategic vision, and through this grant, she aims to empower young women to do the same.

"We believe that by providing financial support at this pivotal moment, we can help foster the confidence, resilience, and strategic thinking necessary for lifelong professional success," states the grant's mission. The Sabrina Kuykendall University Bound Grant stands as a testament to the power of scholarships in transforming lives and building the next generation of female leaders.

For more information, visit https://sabrinakuykendallgrant.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306582

Source: GRW