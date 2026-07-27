Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - The Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes today announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2027 scholarship award. Established by Kevin Kuykendall, a former professional baseball player turned entrepreneur and investor based in Texas, the grant provides $1,000 to one undergraduate student who demonstrates how athletics has shaped their academic journey and future career aspirations.

Kevin Kuykendall

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The Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. Eligible applicants must be actively pursuing or preparing for a career in athletics, whether as an athlete, coach, sports management professional, or in a related field. The application process requires submission of an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words responding to the prompt: "Describe how athletics has shaped your academic journey and future goals. Share how the discipline, resilience, and leadership you've developed as a student athlete will help you succeed in both your education and your career."

Kevin Kuykendall, who was drafted by the Cleveland Indians and played professional baseball until an injury redirected his career, established this grant from his home state of Texas to recognize the same qualities that defined his own path. With more than 30 years of experience founding, scaling, and exiting businesses across healthcare, renewable energy, telecommunications, and financial services, Kevin Kuykendall has raised over $550 million in private equity and debt, taken companies public, and built enterprises generating hundreds of millions in revenue. Today, through his Texas-based family office KSKZ Management, Kevin Kuykendall invests in early-stage ventures and advises companies at critical growth stages. His journey from athlete to executive reflects the values of perseverance, vision, and leadership that this grant seeks to encourage.

"The discipline and resilience learned through athletics translate directly into success in business and life," said Kevin Kuykendall. "This grant is my way of supporting the next generation of student athletes who are committed to excelling both in the classroom and in their chosen athletic careers."

Applications for the Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes must be submitted by April 15, 2027. Essays should be emailed as a PDF or Word document to apply@kevinkuykendallgrant.com. The winner will be announced on May 15, 2027, and featured on the grant's official website. The grant committee will evaluate submissions based on clarity, originality, and how well they reflect the values of perseverance and leadership that Kevin Kuykendall embodies.

While rooted in Texas, the Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, welcoming applications from undergraduate students nationwide. The grant provides financial support to help offset the costs of tuition, books, and other educational expenses, while also serving as recognition of the dedication, discipline, and drive that student athletes demonstrate daily.

Kevin Kuykendall encourages all eligible student athletes to apply and share their stories. "Athletics taught me lessons that no classroom could," Kevin Kuykendall added. "This grant is about honoring that experience and helping others build on it as they pursue their own paths."

For more information about the Kevin Kuykendall Grant for Student Athletes, including full eligibility requirements and application guidelines, visit https://kevinkuykendallgrant.com/.

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Source: GRW