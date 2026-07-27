Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation: American Airlines Receives AJCF Medal of Valor Award for Extraordinary Compassion & Moral Leadership Following Antisemitic Terror Attack

The award honors American Airlines employees who in the wake of the antisemitic terror attack in Sydney in December 2025, worked across departments and continents to ensure that one of Rabbi Schlanger's childhood friends could travel from the United States to Sydney in time to attend the rabbi's funeral, overcoming significant logistical obstacles and demonstrating extraordinary compassion during a moment of profound grief.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / At its 2026 Annual Gala, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) presented American Airlines with its Medal of Valor Award in recognition of an extraordinary act of compassion and moral leadership following the December 2025 terrorist attack targeting a Chanukah celebration in Sydney, Australia, which killed 15 people and injured approximately 40 others. Among those murdered was Chabad Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a husband, father of five and beloved Chabad emissary.

The award honors American Airlines employees who worked across departments and continents to ensure that one of Rabbi Schlanger's childhood friends could travel from the United States to Sydney in time to attend the rabbi's funeral, overcoming significant logistical obstacles and demonstrating extraordinary compassion during a moment of profound grief.

In the day following the attack, Rabbi Schlanger's childhood friend departed Miami on American Airlines for Los Angeles, where he was scheduled to connect to Sydney on another carrier. When delays caused him to miss that flight, it appeared he would be unable to reach Sydney in time for the funeral.

After learning of the passenger's circumstances, American Airlines employees took extraordinary action. According to information confirmed by American Airlines, American Airlines crew coordinated with the passenger mid-flight via the Captain and confirmed the passenger would switch to American Airlines' flight from Los Angeles to Sydney. They then coordinated a change in arrival gates at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for the flight from Miami and before landing the crew on the plane moved him to a seat at the front of the aircraft. They held American Airlines' flight to Sydney while coordinating a seamless transfer including having him disembark the plane first, and American Airlines ground personnel at LAX met him at the jetway and brought him to the awaiting Sydney flight which was now only two gates over. In the end, American Airlines opted to provide a complimentary ticket to the friend, while ensuring that Rabbi Schlanger's childhood friend arrived in Sydney in time to stand beside his lifelong friend's family and say a final goodbye.

The recognition carries particular significance for AJCF, which has become a leading advocate for Jewish travelers facing antisemitic discrimination in commercial aviation. Over the past three years, the Foundation has filed numerous complaints involving incidents of antisemitism and religious discrimination affecting airline passengers around the world. Those incidents have included discriminatory treatment directed at Jewish travelers, as well as reported instances involving the tampering of kosher meals and other forms of antisemitic conduct. Against that backdrop, American Airlines' actions stood out as an example of exceptional compassion, professionalism and leadership.

"At a moment when the Jewish community was mourning one of the most devastating antisemitic terrorist attacks in recent memory, American Airlines demonstrated what genuine humanity looks like," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Director General Jack Simony. "The employees who coordinated this effort, including Zak Rakrouki and Mohamad Najjar, showed extraordinary empathy and compassion during a moment of profound grief. Holding a flight to Sydney so a grieving friend could attend the funeral of his childhood friend was far more than exceptional customer service. It was an act of moral leadership that reflected a culture where operational excellence and human compassion go hand in hand.

"We also recognize Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom, the leadership team and the more than 130,000 members of the American Airlines family. Acts like these begin with extraordinary individuals, but they are only possible in an organization that empowers people to do what is right when it matters most. At a time when many Jews feel compelled to conceal visible expressions of their identity while traveling because of rising antisemitism, this act of compassion resonates far beyond a single journey. It reminds Jewish communities around the world that, beyond the noise of social media and the rhetoric of hate, there remain friends, allies and people of conscience who choose humanity over indifference and stand with the Jewish people."

Rabbi Schlanger, a Chabad emissary, husband and father of five, was among the 15 people murdered in the attack. His death sent shockwaves through Jewish communities around the world and transformed an evening intended to celebrate Jewish life into one of the darkest days in the history of Australia's Jewish community.

American Airlines employees in Los Angeles, Sydney and the airline's Integrated Operations Center worked together to make what many believed was impossible happen. Their flight to Sydney was held, gates were reassigned to shorten transfer times, and personnel were positioned to escort the passenger through the airport so he could continue his journey.

"I'm so proud of our team," said Robert Isom, American Airlines CEO. "Caring for people on life's journey isn't just a motto, it's about what we come to work to do, every day. Zak and Mo embodied exactly what caring for people on life's journey means. They were there, and ready, and able to help, at a time of greatest need."

"Institutions are ultimately judged by the choices their people make," said Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Chairman Simon Bergson. "When confronted with a grieving friend racing to attend the funeral of a victim of terror, American Airlines employees chose empathy over indifference and action over bureaucracy. Their decisions changed the outcome of a profoundly human moment."

In honoring American Airlines, AJCF recognized not simply an extraordinary act of customer service, but a profound demonstration of moral leadership. At a moment of immense grief, ordinary employees made extraordinary choices, reminding us that compassion, courage and human dignity remain among the most powerful forces in public life.

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF), headquartered in New York City, is dedicated to harnessing the lessons of the Holocaust to combat antisemitism, hatred, and bigotry while building a better future. In addition to its educational and leadership programs in New York, including Decode Hate, developed in partnership with the New York City Council and New York City Public Schools, as well as the American Service Academies Program and the RISE Leadership Program, AJCF maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center in Oswiecim, Poland, including the city's last remaining synagogue, a museum and educational center, and other preserved Jewish properties that serve as living reminders of a once-thriving Jewish community. Through its work with students, educators, civic leaders, clergy and law enforcement, AJCF equips current and future leaders with the tools to recognize and confront antisemitism, extremism, and hate in all its forms. For more information, visit www.ajcfus.org .

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Contact:

Joshua Steinreich

Steinreich Communications

(212) 491-1600

jsteinreich@scompr.com

SOURCE: Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation

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