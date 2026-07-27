First Horizon Bank Expands Loan Syndications Team with Strategic Hires

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") today announced the expansion of its Loan Syndications team, further deepening execution capabilities and enhancing service to corporate and commercial real estate clients nationwide.

Kevin Farrell joins First Horizon Bank as a Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate Loan Syndications. An accomplished real estate banking and syndications professional, Farrell most recently led the Loan Syndications team at First National Bank Corporation. In his new role, Farrell will partner closely with associates across the bank to expand coverage, strengthen client engagement and build on First Horizon's commercial real estate syndication and distribution strengths.

Corey Kistka joins as a Managing Director of Commercial & Industrial Loan Syndications. Kistka will oversee the delivery and execution of complex financing solutions supporting clients' growth and strategic initiatives. He brings 29 years of syndicated finance experience, most recently serving as a Managing Director of Loan Syndications at Comerica Bank where he advised on syndicated financing for public and private companies.

Jack Bratton has joined as a Vice President of Loan Syndications and Austin Eskew has joined as a Loan Syndications Associate. Bratton and Eskew bring expertise that will support the bank's growing capabilities in Commercial Real Estate and the Commercial and Industrial Loan Syndications space.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin, Corey, Jack and Austin to our Loan Syndications group. Their deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative financing solutions to our clients," said Olu Jegede, Group Head of Corporate & Specialty Finance for First Horizon Bank. "By investing in top-tier talent, First Horizon Bank strengthens its commitment to supporting our clients' evolving needs and driving sustainable growth for the business. These strategic hires reinforce our dedication to building a best-in-class platform that positions us as a trusted partner for clients navigating complex capital markets opportunities."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank