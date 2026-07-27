Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Pentagon sucht Nickel: China dominiert - ist der Meeresboden die Lösung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CAN7 | ISIN: US3205171057 | Ticker-Symbol: FT2
Xetra
27.07.26 | 17:35
22,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,40022,60018:31
22,40022,80018:26
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 16:30 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Horizon Bank Expands Loan Syndications Team with Strategic Hires

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN) (or "First Horizon") today announced the expansion of its Loan Syndications team, further deepening execution capabilities and enhancing service to corporate and commercial real estate clients nationwide.

Kevin Farrell joins First Horizon Bank as a Managing Director of Commercial Real Estate Loan Syndications. An accomplished real estate banking and syndications professional, Farrell most recently led the Loan Syndications team at First National Bank Corporation. In his new role, Farrell will partner closely with associates across the bank to expand coverage, strengthen client engagement and build on First Horizon's commercial real estate syndication and distribution strengths.

Corey Kistka joins as a Managing Director of Commercial & Industrial Loan Syndications. Kistka will oversee the delivery and execution of complex financing solutions supporting clients' growth and strategic initiatives. He brings 29 years of syndicated finance experience, most recently serving as a Managing Director of Loan Syndications at Comerica Bank where he advised on syndicated financing for public and private companies.

Jack Bratton has joined as a Vice President of Loan Syndications and Austin Eskew has joined as a Loan Syndications Associate. Bratton and Eskew bring expertise that will support the bank's growing capabilities in Commercial Real Estate and the Commercial and Industrial Loan Syndications space.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin, Corey, Jack and Austin to our Loan Syndications group. Their deep expertise and proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver innovative financing solutions to our clients," said Olu Jegede, Group Head of Corporate & Specialty Finance for First Horizon Bank. "By investing in top-tier talent, First Horizon Bank strengthens its commitment to supporting our clients' evolving needs and driving sustainable growth for the business. These strategic hires reinforce our dedication to building a best-in-class platform that positions us as a trusted partner for clients navigating complex capital markets opportunities."

About First Horizon
 First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.