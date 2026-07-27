Asian Paints presents 'Colour As Continuum', a month-long exploration of colour, material and collectible design at Nilaya Anthology

MUMBAI, India, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when colour is viewed not simply as a trend, but as a story shaped by material, craft, memory and design? Asian Paints brings its yearly forecast ColourNext 2026 into the world of collectible designfor the first time with 'Colour As Continuum' displayed at Nilaya Anthology, Mumbai.

Presented as a month-long curated design experience, the showcase reimagined the four ColourNext 2026 directions, IRL, Pastoral, Solarpunk and Daydream, through a carefully selected collection of furniture, objects and material expressions from Nilaya Anthology's enviable roster of designers and makers. Moving beyond traditional trend forecasting, it invited visitors to experience Colour through stories, emotions and material explorations.

Over the last two decades, ColourNext has evolved into South Asia's most deeply researched colour and material forecast, examining colour as a reflection of changing lifestyles, material innovations and emerging ways of living. At the heart of 'Colour As Continuum' is the idea that colour is never experienced in isolation. Through a curation of collectible design pieces, visitors discovered how colour is shaped by materials, craftsmanship and cultural memory. Each curated space brought to life the tactile warmth of IRL, craft traditions of Pastoral, the regenerative vision of Solarpunk and the softness of Daydream. Objects designed by Charlotte Perriand, Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, Christoph Delcourt, Christabel McGreevy, Ashiesh Shah, Ravi Vazirani, Paola Paronetto, Laura Pasquino, Jacqueline Leighton Boyce and more are curated across the four forecast directions.

It also features Colournext Lab where biomaterials, woven fibres, handcrafted processes, translucent surfaces and experimental finishes demonstrated how material carry emotion, ecology and cultural continuity.

Speaking about ColourNext, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, said, "ColourNext has evolved into a cultural document that studies how shifts in society, technology, craft and human behaviour begin to shape the spaces we inhabit.With Colour As Continuum, we have taken ColourNext beyond trend forecasting into a curated collectable design experience at Nilaya Anthology."

As part of the programme, Nilaya Anthology hosted the launch of Udayshanth Fernando: Living Design, a new publication by Rizzoli USA, alongside an evening with London-based artist HARRI exploring material innovation and the future of design. Visitors could also trace ColourNext's evolution since 2003 through archival storytelling and its CMFT narrative.

Colour As Continuum was showcased at Nilaya Anthology until July 2026.

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