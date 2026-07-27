DemandWorks and Demandbase Launch Strategic Integration to Turn Account Intelligence into Coordinated Pipeline Activation

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / DemandWorks, a leading provider of AI-powered demand generation solutions, today announced a strategic integration with Demandbase , the pipeline engine for AI GTM. The integration combines Demandbase's AI-powered buying signals, account intelligence, and go-to-market orchestration with DemandWorks' managed multi-channel activation engine. This integration gives B2B marketing and sales teams a seamless way to identify high-intent accounts and automatically activate coordinated engagement programs that accelerate pipeline.

By eliminating manual list management and disconnected workflows, the integration enables marketers to automatically engage buying committees as accounts move through the buyer journey, connecting account intelligence directly to pipeline.

With the Demandbase and DemandWorks integration, customers can:

Sync automatically: Connect Demandbase directly to DemandWorks, eliminating manual uploads and outdated account lists.

Activate in-market accounts instantly: Automatically move high-intent accounts into coordinated engagement programs the moment they qualify.

Engage buying committees across every channel: Reach target accounts through content syndication, account-based display advertising, personalized 1:1 email, and nurture programs throughout the buyer journey.

Keep campaigns continuously optimized: Dynamic syncing automatically updates audiences as buying signals change.

Improve pipeline quality while reducing operational overhead: Marketing teams spend less time managing audiences and more time driving measurable business outcomes.

"Demandbase gives GTM teams the intelligence and account-based foundation to identify who matters most. The integration with DemandWorks turns that insight into action, activating priority accounts and buying groups across display, content syndication, and personalized email to create a more connected path from intent to pipeline." - Alex Bauer, VP of Marketing, DemandWorks

Built for both marketing and sales teams, the integration helps marketers launch always-on ABM programs while giving sales richer account intelligence and more sales-ready opportunities.

"Great go-to-market starts with knowing which accounts and buying groups matter most. Demandbase provides that intelligence, and by integrating with DemandWorks, customers can immediately put it to work across campaigns. Together, we're helping teams turn smarter decisions into stronger pipeline." Christopher Amabile, VP Global Ecosystem, Demandbase

In partnership, Demandbase and DemandWorks create a seamless workflow from account identification - audience activation - buyer engagement - pipeline acceleration, empowering B2B organizations to execute coordinated GTM programs at scale while maximizing the value of their account intelligence investments.

About DemandWorks

For more than a decade, DemandWorks has been a trusted partner to B2B brands and agencies, helping them transform content into conversations and conversations into customers. Through AI-powered content syndication, account-based display, conversational email programs, intent-driven targeting, and multi-touch campaign activation, DemandWorks enables technology, SaaS, and enterprise marketers to engage the buying committees that matter most and generate measurable pipeline. Learn more at www.dwmedia.com.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the pipeline engine for AI GTM, helping B2B revenue teams coordinate sales, marketing, and advertising around the accounts most likely to drive pipeline. By connecting buying signals, account intelligence, and go-to-market execution in one platform, Demandbase helps teams prioritize what matters, improve visibility into performance, and move faster across the customer journey. Thousands of businesses use Demandbase to simplify go-to-market execution, reduce wasted spend, and drive measurable revenue outcomes. Learn more at www.demandbase.com.

Contact:

Katherine Wheeler

DemandWorks

Content Manager

Katherine.Wheeler@dwmedia.com

708.738.2028

SOURCE: DemandWorks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/demandworks-and-demandbase-launch-strategic-integration-to-turn-1194138