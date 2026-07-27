NASCO Appoints Dilip Sarangdevot as Senior Vice President of Technology

Experienced healthcare technology executive will lead enterprise architecture, engineering and AI enablement to advance NASCO's modern healthcare platforms

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / NASCO, a leading provider of technology solutions for health plans, today announced the appointment of Dilip Sarangdevot as Senior Vice President of Technology.

In this role, Sarangdevot will lead NASCO's enterprise architecture and engineering practices, including artificial intelligence enablement. He will be responsible for advancing scalable, modern technology products that support innovation across the healthcare ecosystem, with a particular focus on platform modernization to support health plans in orchestrating affordability and driving value-based care.

"Dilip brings the depth of healthcare technology experience and forward-looking leadership needed to help us accelerate our technology strategy," said David Weeks, Chief Technology Officer. "His expertise in modernizing complex healthcare platforms, building high-performing engineering organizations and applying emerging technologies to solve operational challenges will be instrumental as we continue helping health plans innovate faster, reduce administrative burden and deliver better experiences."

Sarangdevot brings more than 25 years of experience leading large-scale technology transformation across payer, provider and revenue cycle organizations. His areas of expertise include claims platforms, value-based care, enterprise architecture, cloud modernization and AI enablement.

Throughout his career, he has led transitions from legacy technology environments to cloud-native platforms built on microservices, application programming interfaces and event-driven architecture. He has also advanced initiatives involving AI-driven automation, healthcare interoperability through FHIR and X12 standards, population health analytics and platforms that support alternative payment models.

"NASCO has a unique opportunity to help health plans modernize some of the most essential and complex functions within healthcare," Sarangdevot said. "I am excited to join the organization and work alongside its talented teams to build scalable, resilient technology that improves operational performance, enables greater innovation and helps health plans in their mission to support the continued evolution of affordability and value-based care."

Prior to joining NASCO, Sarangdevot held leadership roles at CVS Health and Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, SSI Group and other healthcare organizations. His work has focused on modernizing core healthcare platforms, improving claims efficiency, enabling stronger provider collaboration and reducing administrative friction.

Sarangdevot holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Amravati University and an MBA from Symbiosis International University.

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About NASCO

NASCO empowers health plans to innovate, grow, and deliver better experiences through a comprehensive suite of healthcare technology solutions and services. For 40 years, NASCO has served some of the nation's leading health plans in simplifying complex administrative operations across claims processing, alternative payment model settlement, membership and billing, and customer engagement. NASCO combines deep industry expertise, proven technology, and a flexible approach to help organizations improve efficiency, accelerate transformation, and respond to a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. NASCO is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. To learn more, visit NASCO.com.

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SOURCE: NASCO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nasco-appoints-dilip-sarangdevot-as-senior-vice-president-of-technolo-1196118