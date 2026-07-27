Beyer Entertainment Announces Frenzy Fest LV: 20 Original Acts, Three Stages, One Night to Discover Tomorrow's Headliners

All ages welcome. One cause: expanding youth access to the arts through Positively Arts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Beyer Entertainment today announced Frenzy Fest LV , an all-ages festival celebrating original music, will take place Monday, August 24, 2026, at Palms Casino Resort . The event will feature 20 original acts performing across three distinct stages - KAOS, PALMS POOL, and GREENE ST. Admission is free: guests simply register in advance at frenzyfestlv.com , with a suggested donation of $20 benefiting Positively Arts, a Las Vegas nonprofit that uses the performing arts to build mental resilience and empower young people. Donations are accepted at the event or online, and parking at Palms is free as well.

With Frenzy Fest LV, Las Vegas finally gets something it has long been missing: a large-scale music festival dedicated entirely to local original music. In a city world-famous for tribute shows, residencies, and cover bands, Frenzy Fest LV puts the spotlight squarely on artists performing their own music. The lineup draws from the region's thriving original-music community, curated through venue partnerships, local showcases, and direct artist outreach.

"Las Vegas has one of the most talented original-music communities in the country - it just doesn't always get the stage it deserves," said Woody Jarrett, CEO of Beyer Entertainment. "Frenzy Fest gives twenty of those acts a full-scale festival platform at one of the most iconic properties in the city, and it does it in service of the next generation of artists through Positively Arts."

The festival is open to all ages, reflecting its mission of connecting young people with live, original music. Attendees will move between the high-energy KAOS stage, the outdoor PALMS POOL stage, and the intimate GREENE ST stage throughout the evening, with staggered set times allowing fans to catch every act. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with performances beginning at 7:00 p.m.

"Las Vegas is known for hosting the world's biggest stars, and Frenzy Fest is proving that some of tomorrow's headliners are already here," said Pilita Simpson, Founder and CEO of Positively Arts. "Giving local young artists the opportunity to perform on the same stages as legendary performers sends a powerful message: your dreams belong here, too. At Positively Arts, we believe opportunities like this inspire young people to work hard, dream bigger, and turn those dreams into reality."

Frenzy Fest LV marks the latest large-scale production from Beyer Entertainment, an entertainer-owned and operated company producing live events and entertainment for major resort properties across Las Vegas. With a team made up largely of working performers, the company brings a firsthand understanding of what it takes to give original artists a stage worthy of their music.

Event Details

What: Frenzy Fest LV - an original music festival

Ages: All ages welcome

When: Monday, August 24, 2026 - Doors 6:00 p.m., Show 7:00 p.m.

Where: Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV

Stages: KAOS, PALMS POOL, GREENE ST

Lineup: 20 original acts (full lineup announcement August 3)

Admission: Free with registration at frenzyfestlv.com - $20 suggested donation benefiting Positively Arts, accepted at the event or online

Parking: Free

Benefiting: Positively Arts

Info: frenzyfestlv.com

Hosted by: Shawn Eiferman, Chris Phillips, & Asha Di Canta

About Beyer Entertainment

Beyer Entertainment is an entertainer-owned and operated talent and live event production company based in Henderson, Nevada, specializing in entertainment production from concept through execution. Founded in 1994 by Steve and Kathleen Beyer as Steve Beyer Productions, the company was sold to its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 2018 and rebranded as Beyer Entertainment in 2021 under CEO Woody Jarrett. Because most of its employee-owners are entertainers themselves, the company brings a performer's perspective to every production. For more information, visit beyerentertainment.com .

About Positively Arts

Positively Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that uses the transformational power of the arts as a vehicle to empower youth with essential life skills through performance, creative exploration, and artistic discovery. Positively Arts fortifies Las Vegas youth's social and emotional development by providing the tools, positive outlets, and community support to develop the confidence and resilience they need to excel in every aspect of their lives. Since 2014, Positively Arts has served over 20,000 children through our training and mentorship programs and is proud to be building a safe and accepting community for children in Southern Nevada. For more information, visit www.positivelyarts.org .

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort is a trailblazer as the first Las Vegas resort fully owned and operated by a Native American tribe. With 766 hotel rooms and suites across two towers, Palms offers a dynamic mix of bars and restaurants, including the acclaimed steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime, the popular A.Y.C.E Buffet, and Michelin Star Tim Ho Wan Dim Sum restaurant. Recognized by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as the Best U.S. Casino for two consecutive years, Palms is home to a redesigned 95,000-square-foot casino, live entertainment venues, a pool oasis and unique lifestyle experiences.

Amenities also include free valet and self-parking, The Pearl (a 2,500-seat concert theater), Ghostbar Rooftop Lounge, The Spa, the Brenden Theatre 14-screen cinema, over 190,000 square feet of meeting space, Til Death Do Us Part Wedding Chapel, and nearly 600 units at Palms Place condominiums.

Located just west of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road, Palms Casino Resort is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA), an instrumentality of the Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. For more information, visit palms.com or the Palms Press Room .

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Media Contacts:

Alana Kohl

702.323.4561

alana@alanakohl.com

SOURCE: Beyer Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beyer-entertainment-announces-frenzy-fest-lv-20-original-acts-th-1196590