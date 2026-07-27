PIPS LABS LTD: PipSync.io Launches AI Copilot Letting Users Manage Accounts Through Claude

PipSync, a signal execution platform, has launched an AI copilot that connects Claude and ChatGPT to live MT5 and cTrader accounts through plain-language commands.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / PipSync, a Berlin-based technology company, has launched an AI copilot feature that connects its execution platform to Claude and ChatGPT through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard for linking AI assistants to external tools.

The new feature lets users check open positions, review live quotes, and place, modify or close orders on their MT5, cTrader and Match-Trade accounts by typing plain-language requests into Claude or ChatGPT, according to information published on the PipSync website. A user can ask how a position is performing or request a stop adjustment, and the assistant reads the live account and answers with the relevant figures.

Every order placed through the copilot requires a two-step confirmation. The assistant previews the proposed change, such as closing part of a position or moving a stop, and the user must approve it before anything executes. PipSync said the connector is limited to account management actions and does not include withdrawal permissions.

The copilot works alongside PipSync's existing signal router, which parses incoming signals from Telegram, TradingView, Discord, email and webhooks and routes them to a connected account after running automated checks such as position sizing and drawdown limits, according to the company. The platform currently supports six account types: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, Match-Trade, Binance and Bybit, with Interactive Brokers listed on the roadmap for the third quarter of 2026.

PipSync charges by seat rather than per signal or per order, according to the company. The service includes a free tier limited to one signal source and one connected account with manual confirmation, alongside paid plans that add automation, additional connected accounts and expanded signal source limits.

"People already talk to Claude and ChatGPT throughout the day, so it made sense to let them check a position or adjust a stop the same way, without opening a separate dashboard," said David Nussbaum, Company Spokesperson at PipSync LLC. "The two-step confirmation was a deliberate choice. The assistant can read the account and propose a change, but nothing executes until the user approves it."

PipSync said the AI copilot is currently in early access for connected accounts, with the signal router available to all subscription tiers. The goal, according to the company, is letting users manage an account without switching to a separate dashboard.

About PipSync

PipSync is a Berlin-based technology company that routes incoming signals from Telegram, TradingView, Discord, email and webhooks to connected accounts, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, Match-Trade, Binance and Bybit. The platform runs automated checks and keeps a record of executed and modified orders. More information is available at https://pipsync.io

Media Contact

Organization: PipSync LLC.

Contact Person Name: David Nussbaum

Website: https://pipsync.io

Email: press@pipsync.io

Contact Number: +16507619755

Address: 2810 N Church St STE 89036

City: Wilmington

State: Delaware

Country: United States

SOURCE: PIPS LABS LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/pipsync.io-launches-ai-copilot-letting-users-manage-accounts-through-1196658