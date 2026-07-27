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ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.: Orion Diversified Holding Accelerates Growth with Producing Williston Basin Acquisition and AI Expansion

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. (OTCID:OODH) ("Orion" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, diversified natural resource company, is pleased to announce today that it has successfully finalized the acquisition of a 0.61483% non-operated working interest (producing a 0.51275% Net Revenue Interest (NRI)) in the Wiley Glenburn Unit.

Located in Bottineau County, North Dakota, within the stable and resource-dense Williston Basin, the unit is operated by Dallas-based operator Scout Energy Management LLC. Over the most recent six-month reported operating period, the unit has demonstrated consistent performance, averaging approximately 223 Barrels of Oil Per Day (BOPD).

Diversified Resource Portfolio

This strategic milestone expands Orion's total cross-basin footprint to 67,960 gross acres of diversified royalty, overriding royalty, and non-operated working interest assets. The addition of the Wiley Glenburn Unit strengthens the Company's recurring revenue baseline by tapping into proven production within an active, established district of the Williston Basin.

Concurrently, Orion reports that operations and milestones surrounding its major Gulf Coast acquisition are moving along steadily, further anchoring the Company's multi-state regional expansion footprint.

Launch of AI Web Infrastructure

In alignment with modernizing data ingestion and asset evaluations, Orion is also pleased to share that development is underway on its upcoming proprietary AI web platform. This digital expansion will utilize artificial intelligence models to systematically evaluate land opportunities, map strategic mineral tracts, and catalog cross-basin production metrics.

By introducing automated workflows to its pipeline, the Company intends to optimize its lean operating model and expedite multi-state transaction analysis.

Executive Commentary

"This surgical acquisition in the Williston Basin aligns precisely with our cash-flow-driven operating thesis," said Tom Lull, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. "By stepping into the Wiley Field under the trusted stewardship of Scout Energy Management, we instantly plug another recurring production stream into our portfolio. Furthermore, our new AI website initiative reflects our forward-looking approach to data. Integrating intelligent automation into our pipeline tracking will allow us to filter, evaluate, and acquire premier oil, gas, and mineral assets with greater speed and analytical accuracy."

About Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc.

Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. is a diversified holding company primarily focused on acquiring non-operated working interests, royalty rights, and mineral acreage positions across the United States' premier energy basins. The company maintains low corporate overhead while harvesting monthly revenue generated by top-tier basin operators including ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum, EOG Resources, and Scout Energy Management.

For more details, explore the official company portals at:

www.orionenergyco.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Thomas Lull, President
Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc.
Email: tom@orionenergyco.com
Phone: 760-889-3435
X: www.x.com/TomLull1

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/orion-diversified-holding-accelerates-growth-with-producing-williston-basin-acqu-1196677

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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