Praxis Reciprocal Exchange: Praxis Names Ross Bowie Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Florida property insurance executive to lead the organization alongside founding President Jennifer Gravelle

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / PRE MGA Holdings today announced that Ross Bowie has been named Chief Executive Officer. Pending the normal regulatory approval process, Bowie is also intended to serve as Chief Executive Officer of PRE Risk Management, the attorney-in-fact that manages Praxis Reciprocal Exchange. Together, the organizations operate under the Praxis name.

Bowie has spent his career in Florida property insurance, on both sides of the carrier and MGA relationship. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Private Client Select Insurance Services; the high net worth joint venture between AIG and Stone Point Capital. Before that, he was President and Chief Underwriting Officer of Orchid Insurance, one of the country's largest independent specialty MGUs for catastrophe-exposed property.

"Ross is exactly the leader this next stage calls for," said Senton Pojani, Chairman of PRE MGA Holdings. "In our first year we moved from formation to launch on an accelerated timeline, completed multiple takeouts, and produced encouraging early underwriting results. Ross is the leader who will build on that foundation. He has run underwriting and marketing functions for Florida admitted carriers, led a national MGU, and managed through Florida's hardest market cycles. His experience managing multiple balance sheets and risk capital providers allows PRE and its MGA affiliate to put phase 2 of our organic growth plan into practice. Our goal remains to meet the needs of cat-exposed customers across the state of Florida with a diverse set of products, solutions, and capital providers."

"When we launched Praxis, the mission was never just starting another insurance company. We set out to build a financially sound, member-focused organization that would help strengthen Florida's insurance market for the long term," said Jennifer Gravelle, President. "Ross brings exactly the kind of experience, perspective, and leadership that will help us continue that mission. He has earned tremendous respect throughout our industry, and I am looking forward to working alongside him as we continue serving Florida homeowners, supporting our agency partners, and building a company that will be here for decades to come."

As CEO, Bowie will lead underwriting, distribution, and strategy across the Praxis operating companies, working with Gravelle and the leadership team to build on the organization's first-year momentum and grow the reciprocal exchange and its affiliated MGA platform.

"Praxis accomplished a great deal in year one: it established the exchange, executed takeouts cleanly, and built a disciplined underwriting operation in its first twelve months," said Bowie. "Florida is the most demanding property market in the country, and this team has already shown it can perform in it. I've watched Jennifer and this team build, and I'm excited to be joining them."

The appointment comes as the Florida homeowners market continues to reset following the state's 2022 and 2023 legislative reforms, creating room for carriers with disciplined underwriting and strong agency relationships.

About Praxis Reciprocal Exchange

Praxis Reciprocal Exchange is a Florida-domiciled reciprocal insurer serving homeowners across the state. As a reciprocal exchange, Praxis is owned by its member policyholders and managed by its attorney-in-fact, PRE Risk Management. Launched in 2025, Praxis combines local market expertise with modern underwriting and analytics to build lasting insurance capacity for the Florida market. Learn more at www.praxisinsures.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Wilson, Media Consultant, info@praxisinsures.com, (305) 765-4545

SOURCE: Praxis Reciprocal Exchange

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/praxis-names-ross-bowie-chief-executive-officer-1196676