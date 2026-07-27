SCIEX, a Danaher company and leader in life science analytical technologies, today announced new solutions designed to help clinical laboratories move from sample to answer faster with greater confidence, productivity and control. Introduced at ADLM, the ExionLC MD system and SCIEX OS software for the clinical portfolio simplify complex workflows, automate routine processes, and support the delivery of high-quality patient-critical results.

SCIEX OS software is an intuitive software platform built for maximum impact. Key features include:

Enhanced lab productivity with integrated automation , enabling review-by-exception, dynamic carryover mitigation, and automated reinjection to reduce manual intervention and support reliable patient-critical results.

, enabling review-by-exception, dynamic carryover mitigation, and automated reinjection to reduce manual intervention and support reliable patient-critical results. Streamlined workflows for higher throughput , unifying acquisition, intelligent data review, exception management, and reporting to reduce manual workload and support scalable lab operations.

, unifying acquisition, intelligent data review, exception management, and reporting to reduce manual workload and support scalable lab operations. Compliance-ready datamanagement with audit trails, e-signatures, and secure role-based user controls to support data integrity, traceability, and audit readiness.

The ExionLC MD system delivers high-performance UHPLC separation with the robustness and reproducibility required for clinical workflows, empowering labs to generate consistent, high-quality data with confidence. Designed to work with the Citrine system and the SCIEX 4500MD system, it offers a complete LC-MS/MS solution for clinical labs. Key features include:

Higher-throughput performance , leveraging high-pressure chromatography to accelerate throughput while maintaining chromatographic resolution.

, leveraging high-pressure chromatography to accelerate throughput while maintaining chromatographic resolution. Enhanced analytical sensitivity , leveraging sub-2-micron LC column technology for sharper peaks and improved signal-to-noise.

, leveraging sub-2-micron LC column technology for sharper peaks and improved signal-to-noise. Advanced workflow flexibility, enabled by integrated switching valve technology that supports trap-and-elute methods to reduce sample preparation, improve robustness, and minimize maintenance.

"Clinical labs are under increasing pressure to deliver reliable results faster, while managing growing workflow complexity, staffing challenges, and evolving regulatory expectations," explains Chris Hagen, President of SCIEX. "Clinical diagnostics is a strategic priority for SCIEX. We continue to invest in technology, workflows, and partnerships that help clinical labs succeed. The ExionLC MD system and SCIEX OS software are our latest steps in supporting customers with solutions that simplify operations, improve productivity, and expand access to high-quality mass spectrometry testing."

Both products will be available later this year. Learn more about SCIEX OS software for the clinical portfolio at https://sciex.com/content/dam/SCIEX/pdf/brochures/clinical/brochure-clinical-medical-device-portfolio.pdfpage=9. For information on the ExionLC MD system, visit https://sciex.com/content/dam/SCIEX/pdf/brochures/exion-lc-md-specification-sheet.pdf

To learn about Danaher and additional launches from operating companies including Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Cepheid, Cytiva, HemoCue, Leica Biosystems and Radiometer, visit the Danaher booth at #3237. Also visit the webpage at https://www.danaher.com/adlm-2026

ABOUT SCIEX

SCIEX, a Danaher company, and leader in life science analytical technologies, empowers customers to solve the most impactful analytical challenges in quantitation and characterization. With groundbreaking innovation and outstanding reliability and support, SCIEX has been at the forefront of the field for over 50 years.

Since the launch of the first-ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we continue to develop technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes. That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.?

For more information, visit sciex.com.

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ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is for in vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2026 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-39046-A.

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