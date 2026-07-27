New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Josh Kesselman, founder of the RAW brand of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has announced plans to open the RAW Factory Living Museum in the summer of 2027, giving visitors an immersive look at the history, craftsmanship, and future of rolling papers production. The museum announcement marks another milestone for Joshua Kesselman, who was recently featured on Forbes' Cannabis 42.0 list for his work as publisher of High Times magazine.





Josh Kesselman, founder of the RAW brand of rolling papers and smoking accessories, has announced plans to open the RAW Factory Living Museum in the summer of 2027.





Joshua Kesselman revealed the project in a video shared to his Instagram, where he gave followers a first look at the restored historic factory, thought to be around 100 years old, that will serve as the museum's home. Located in the city of Alcoy, Spain, on the edge of the old Serpis River, the building sits in a region long associated with rolling paper manufacturing and is being transformed into an interactive experience celebrating the art of rolling papers. Joshua D Kesselman's family is moving many of their old historic machines into the building and inviting rolling paper collectors to display their collections on the walls (next to Josh Kesselman's collection, of course). The public will soon be welcome inside, to see the history first-hand and to join the factory artisans who will be helping them make their own booklets using the old techniques, by hand!





Located in Alcoy, Spain, where the Serpis River runs past the old factory building, about 15 minutes by car from the RAW Factory in the nearby small town of Benimarfull.





Rather than serving as a traditional museum, the RAW Factory Living Museum is being designed to offer a hands-on experience. During the video, Joshua D Kesselman explained that visitors will be able to fully immerse themselves in the transformative process.





Joshua D Kesselman's family is moving many of their old historic machines into the building.





"You're gonna have a chance to make your own booklets here by hand," Josh Kesselman said as he showed off the site of the museum. "It's for the past, present, and future of rolling in paper," he said.





The project aims to preserve a piece of the region's industrial heritage while creating a destination for RAW fans and visitors from around the world.





The announcement reflects Joshua Kesselman's long-standing appreciation for the history of rolling papers in Spain. The project aims to preserve a piece of the region's industrial heritage while creating a destination for RAW fans and visitors from around the world.





Joshua Kesselman revealed the project in a video shared to his Instagram, where he gave followers a first look at the restored historic factory that will serve as the museum's home.





Scheduled to open in the summer of 2027, the RAW Factory Living Museum is expected to combine historical exhibits, working demonstrations, and interactive experiences that celebrate the craftsmanship behind one of the world's best-known rolling paper brands.







Scheduled to open in the summer of 2027, the RAW Factory Living Museum is expected to combine historical exhibits, working demonstrations, and interactive experiences.





More information about RAW and its portfolio of smoking accessories can be found here.

Source: Grasslands

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Source: Honest Media, LLC