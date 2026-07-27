STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 20 July 2026 and 24 July 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 622,778 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
20 July 2026
125,000
316.6707
39,583,837.50
21 July 2026
125,000
313.8118
39,226,475.00
22 July 2026
125,000
312.7742
39,096,775.00
23 July 2026
125,000
310.5978
38,824,725.00
24 July 2026
122,778
314.9931
38,674,222.83
Total accumulated over week 30
622,778
313.7652
195,406,035.33
Total accumulated during the
622,778
313.7652
195,406,035.33
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 July 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,226,602,864
1,226,602,864
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
57,287,543
57,287,543
Number of outstanding shares
1,169,315,321
1,169,315,321
1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-30--2026,c4377688
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4377688/4203204.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W30 2026
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3554873
EQT
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4377688/8ee17f87c3d054ba.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260720 to 20260724
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