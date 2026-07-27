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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 19:23
28,930 Euro
+2,41 % +0,680
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,91029,07019:21
28,93029,04019:24
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 18:30 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 30, 2026

STOCKHOLM, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 20 July 2026 and 24 July 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 622,778 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

20 July 2026

125,000

316.6707

39,583,837.50

21 July 2026

125,000

313.8118

39,226,475.00

22 July 2026

125,000

312.7742

39,096,775.00

23 July 2026

125,000

310.5978

38,824,725.00

24 July 2026

122,778

314.9931

38,674,222.83

Total accumulated over week 30

622,778

313.7652

195,406,035.33

Total accumulated during the
repurchase program

622,778

313.7652

195,406,035.33

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 July 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,226,602,864

1,226,602,864

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

57,287,543

57,287,543

Number of outstanding shares

1,169,315,321

1,169,315,321

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-30--2026,c4377688

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4377688/4203204.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W30 2026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3554873

EQT

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4377688/8ee17f87c3d054ba.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260720 to 20260724

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-30-2026-302835431.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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