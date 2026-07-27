Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Falconstar Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FSTV.P) (the "Company"), a capital pool company ("CPC") pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that, further to its final prospectus dated July 10, 2026 (the "Prospectus") in connection with its initial public offering (the "Offering"), it has completed the Offering of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offered Shares") issued at a price of $0.10 per Offered Share, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $300,000.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as agent for the Offering. The Agent received a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a corporate finance fee of $13,125 (inclusive of applicable taxes), and 300,000 non-transferable warrants, each entitling the Agent to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the date the Company's common shares are listed on the TSXV.

Following completion of the Offering, the Company has 7,250,000 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 4,250,000 common shares held by the directors and officers of the Company are subject to escrow restrictions in accordance with the Company's CPC escrow agreement.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering on July 27, 2026, the Company granted an aggregate of 700,000 CPC stock options to its directors and officers, each entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant.

The Company is a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the TSXV, has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The net proceeds of the Offering, together with the Company's existing working capital, will be used to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the TSXV's CPC Policy.

The Company's directors and officers are: Giovanni Gasbarro, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, Director and Promoter; Bruno Gasbarro, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Director; Nousheen Huq, Director; Christopher Strongman, Director; Kyle Guay, Director; Gary McDonald, Director; and Luigi Petrollini, Director.

The Company's common shares were listed on the TSXV on July 27, 2026 and are currently halted, and are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol "FSTV.P" effective on or about July 29, 2026, following the issuance by the TSXV of its bulletin confirming the resumption of trading.

Additional information relating to the Company and the Offering can be found in the Company's long-form prospectus dated July 10, 2026, as filed on SEDAR+, available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares is 306132101 and the ISIN is CA3061321XXX.

An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus may be obtained, without charge, from the Agent by email at ecm@haywood.com by providing the Agent with an email address or address, as applicable.

About Falconstar Ventures Inc.

Falconstar Ventures Inc. is a CPC pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSXV. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated by the TSXV's Capital Pool Company policy, until completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Giovanni Gasbarro"

Giovanni Gasbarro, Director

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306667

Source: Falconstar Ventures Inc.