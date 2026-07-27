DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jul-2026 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) announces that options (the "Options") over a total of 542,764 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company's 2026 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("2026 LTIP") and 2026 Deferred Bonus Plan ("2026 DBP"), as set out below. 2026 LTIP PDMR Core Award (125% salary) Outperformance Award (62.5% salary) Total LTIP Options Ben Wilkinson 119,047 59,524 178,571 Stuart Chapman 95,711 47,855 143,566 Andrew Zimmermann 73,613 36,807 110,420

2026 DBP

PDMR No. of Options awarded Ben Wilkinson 35,813 Stuart Chapman 30,104 Andrew Zimmermann 44,290

The Options awarded under the 2026 LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each. Core Awards (representing 125% of salary) are subject to an underpin condition based on the financial health and sustainability of the business and the absence of any material conduct or reputational event.

Outperformance Awards (representing 62.5% of salary) are subject to a TSR performance condition comprising: (i) an absolute TSR condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring TSR growth of at least 20% over the three-year assessment period; and (ii) a relative TSR ranking condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring the Company to rank in the upper quartile of the FTSE 250 (excluding mining, energy and extraction companies) over the same period.

Both conditions are measured over the three financial years FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, with vesting on 16 June 2029. LTIP Awards are subject to a two-year holding period following vesting, with a normal release date of 16 June 2031. Further details of the 2026 LTIP are set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026, published on 9 June 2026 (available at www.moltenventures.com).

The Options awarded under the 2026 DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and represent the deferred element of the annual bonus for FY2026, calculated at 90% of maximum opportunity. The DBP Awards are not subject to further performance conditions but are subject to the rules of the 2026 DBP including malus and clawback provisions. DBP Awards vest on 25 June 2029 with no holding period.

The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Options awarded.

ANNEX

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Wilkinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 4 type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each b) Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 c) Nature of the transaction Issue of options 214,384 options over ordinary shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Aggregated volume Price e) Aggregated information n/a -

f) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

g) Place of the transaction n/a

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stuart Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 4 type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each b) Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 c) Nature of the transaction Issue of options 173,670 options over ordinary shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) of 1p each with an exercise price of 1p per share Aggregated volume Price e) Aggregated information n/a -

f) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

g) Place of the transaction n/a

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Zimmermann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 4 type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Options in respect of the 2026 LTIP a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument and 2026 DBP over ordinary shares of 1p each b) Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 c) Nature of the transaction Issue of options 154,710 options over ordinary shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) of 1p each with an exercise price of

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July 27, 2026 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)