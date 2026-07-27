Roc Nation: DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND JAŸ-Z ADDS SECOND STADIUM SHOWS IN LONDON AND LOS ANGELES

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM - SEPTEMBER 5

SOFI STADIUM - OCTOBER 24

EXPANDED SERIES OF GLOBAL PERFORMANCES CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF MUSIC, CULTURE, AND LEGACY

New Dates Follow Historic, Record-Breaking Three-Night Run at Yankee Stadium

"This isn't simply Jay-Z back outside, it's Jay-Z back outside in a way we now know not to take for granted, in a way we could very well not see again." - GQ

"A hell of a way to come back." - Complex

"It's a celebration, a stadium full of joy and emotion, an appreciation of 30 years of an album that changed a man's life and gave a voice to the voiceless." - The Guardian

"Jay has always been one of the strongest live acts in hip-hop, or pop music at large for that matter." - Rolling Stone

Tickets On Sale Thursday, July 30 at LiveNation.com

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NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his historic, sold-out three-night run at Yankee Stadium, JAŸ-Z and Roc Nation have announced second stadium shows in London and Los Angeles due to unprecedented fan demand, expanding one of the year's most highly anticipated series of global performances. The Yankee Stadium run shattered the venue's all-time concert attendance records across all three nights and made JAŸ-Z the first artist ever to sell out three consecutive shows at the venue.

The newly added London date will take place on Saturday, September 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following the previously announced show on Friday, September 4. A second Los Angeles show has also been added for Saturday, October 24 at SoFi Stadium, following the previously announced October 23 performance. The dates join the previously announced Paris show at Stade de France on September 10.

These must-see performances celebrate JAŸ-Z's remarkable 30-year career and iconic catalog that has shaped music and culture around the world.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting Wednesday, July 29 at 10am local time via presales. In London, presales include early access to tickets for O2 and Virgin Media customers, on Priority. In Los Angeles, Citi is the official card of the JAŸ-Z 30 performances. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 29 at 10am local time until 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The general on-sale for the new dates will begin Thursday, July 30 at 10am local time at livenation.com. Access to Preferred Tickets is also available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Thursday, July 30 at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more. Remaining tickets for previously announced dates are available now at livenation.com.

SHOW DATES

LONDON

Friday, September 4, 2026 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Saturday, September 5 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - NEW DATE

PARIS

Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Stade de France

LOS ANGELES

Friday, October 23, 2026 - SoFi Stadium

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - SoFi Stadium - NEW DATE

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