Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. ("Apollo" or the "Company"), an independent, Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Jean-Pierre Colin as Vice Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr. Colin is a 45-year veteran of the securities industry and one of Canada's most recognized names in mining finance and M&A. He has acted as Corporate Secretary and CFO for listed companies, served on numerous public-company boards, managed billions of dollars in mining funds, and advised mining companies through every stage of their growth cycle. He pioneered financial structures still in use today, including government-assisted investments such as flow through shares, and led Mid-Cap Equity corporate finance and M&A desks across the Canadian securities industry. A former member of the Quebec Bar (retired), he has advised regulators on securities legislation, including takeover-bid legislation and Mining NI 43-101 disclosure standards.

What Mr. Colin's Arrival Means for Apollo Clients

Mr. Colin's appointment and track record accelerates Apollo's full-platform push into public and private markets, with a focus on the global mining sector and Quebec-based issuers.

Proxy solicitation & governance: Sharper AGM proxy campaigns and governance advice that better align director and management responsibilities with institutional and retail shareholder expectations.

Sharper AGM proxy campaigns and governance advice that better align director and management responsibilities with institutional and retail shareholder expectations. Contested situations: Aggressive proxy solicitations in battles for control and changes of control, debt restructurings, amalgamations, plans of arrangement, and negotiated and hostile takeover bids.

Aggressive proxy solicitations in battles for control and changes of control, debt restructurings, amalgamations, plans of arrangement, and negotiated and hostile takeover bids. Investor relations: Proven international IR and effective media strategies that lift the public profiles of issuers with the investors who matter most.

Proven international IR and effective media strategies that lift the public profiles of issuers with the investors who matter most. Independent research & valuations: In-depth, independent coverage and company valuations supported with more insightful commentary and solid due diligence that win institutional and retail investor attention.

"Apollo is one of the most forward-thinking advisory firms in the Canadian market, and I am delighted to help Jonathan Pinto and his team extend its reach across investor relations, governance, and proxy, while opening the firm to new Quebec-based clients and leveraging a career-long track record of advising premier mining successes. This represents a compelling growth trajectory that aligns perfectly with my professional focus."

- Jean-Pierre Colin, Vice Chairman, Apollo Advisors

"Jean-Pierre is a recognized authority in the securities and mining industries, and his arrival propels our fast-growing team. His creative financing, M&A, and marketing expertise greatly strengthens everything we implement for our clients as Apollo pushes deeper into IR, governance, and proxy solicitation, especially in the mining sector."

- Jonathan A. Pinto, CEO & Founder, Apollo Advisors

About Apollo

Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. is an independent, Toronto-based advisory firm providing tailored services to public and private corporations seeking to strengthen their corporate standing and engage directly with institutional and retail stakeholders. Core services include:

Proxy Solicitation / Information Agent - Managing campaigns to secure shareholder votes for critical corporate actions, AGMs, special meetings, bondholder consents, and reorganizations.

Managing campaigns to secure shareholder votes for critical corporate actions, AGMs, special meetings, bondholder consents, and reorganizations. Investor Relations - Building and maintaining clear communication with the investment community, including investor perception studies.

Building and maintaining clear communication with the investment community, including investor perception studies. Research & Valuations - Independent sector coverage, equity research reports, and company valuations.

Independent sector coverage, equity research reports, and company valuations. Corporate Governance - Advising boards on compliance, shareholder outreach, and strategic proxy matters.

Please see: apollo-advisors.ca/

Reader Advisory

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding Apollo's strategy, service offerings, and growth plans. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Apollo undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306669

Source: Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd.