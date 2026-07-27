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ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 21:02 Uhr
14 Leser
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WK Kellogg Company: WK Kellogg Co Supports Soil Health Education and Farmer Innovation Through the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / At WK Kellogg Co, we believe healthy soils are the foundation of resilient farming communities, thriving ecosystems and a more sustainable food system. Through our support of the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund, we are helping expand opportunities for soil health education, farmer-led innovation and youth engagement initiatives across Nebraska.

The Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund is working to strengthen the future of agriculture by investing in projects that advance regenerative agriculture, soil biology, water stewardship, biodiversity and hands-on agricultural learning. Together, these efforts are helping producers, students and communities explore practical approaches that improve soil health, strengthen farm productivity, protect natural resources and build resilience for future generations.

One example of this impact is Battle Creek High School FFA member Claire Schmidt, whose award-winning agriscience research demonstrates the leadership and innovation emerging from the next generation of agricultural stewards. Schmidt won the Nebraska State Agriscience Competition in the Environmental Service/Natural Resource Systems category with her project, "Optimizing Nitrogen Application to Maximize Crop Yield, Economic Returns, and Soil Health." Supported through funding from the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund and an anonymous donor through Nebraska Community Foundation's Youth Engagement Grant, her research showed how optimized nutrient management can improve economic returns while supporting soil health and protecting water quality.

The Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund continues to invest in farmers, educators and community organizations working to advance soil health knowledge and adoption throughout Nebraska. By supporting locally driven solutions and practical on-farm learning opportunities, these investments help create agricultural systems that are productive, environmentally responsible and economically sustainable.

Here at WK Kellogg Co, we are proud to support this work alongside other donors and community partners who share a commitment to sustainable agriculture, natural resource stewardship and agricultural education.

As a result of this collective investment, the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund will increase its maximum grant award to $2,500 for the next two grant cycles, creating additional opportunities for farmers, educators and students to pursue innovative soil health projects that deliver lasting environmental and community benefits.

"We're proud to support the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund and its efforts to expand opportunities for soil health education and innovation," said Sarah Ludmer, Sustainable Business Officer at WK Kellogg Co "Healthy soils are foundational to resilient farming communities, thriving ecosystems and a sustainable food system. Investing in soil health helps create opportunities for farmers today while supporting future generations of agricultural leaders."

Supporting initiatives like the Dan Gillespie Soil Health Fund reflects WK Kellogg Co's broader commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture and building resilient communities through its Feeding Happiness sustainable business strategy. By investing in soil health education, farmer innovation and youth leadership, WK Kellogg Co is helping create positive outcomes for people and the planet while supporting the long-term sustainability of the agricultural systems that help feed communities across the country.

Find more stories and multimedia from WK Kellogg Company at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: WK Kellogg Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wk-kellogg-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: WK Kellogg Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wk-kellogg-co-supports-soil-health-education-and-farmer-innovation-thr-1196946

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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