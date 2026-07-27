Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Outstanding Exposition, a family-run Quebec company that designs, manufactures, and installs exhibition stands, will exhibit at the International Tourism and Travel Show, held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal from October 30 to November 1, 2026. The annual event gathers destinations, operators, and industry professionals from the travel and tourism sector in Montreal.





Custom branded table cover by Outstanding Exposition, on display at the International Tourism and Travel Show, Montreal, October 30 to November 1, 2026.

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The International Tourism and Travel Show is an annual consumer and trade event dedicated to travel and tourism, held each year at Montreal's convention centre. For a company that builds portable and custom stands, the show offers a setting to present its exhibition design work to organizations that themselves exhibit throughout the year.

Outstanding Exposition designs, manufactures, and installs stands for trade shows, conferences, corporate events, festivals, and consumer fairs, and supports clients from concept through on-site setup. Its modular stands are engineered to be transported and reconfigured for repeated use, an approach suited to exhibitors who take part in several events across a season.

Stéphanie Raymond, founder of Outstanding Exposition, said: "Trade shows are where exhibition design proves itself, in front of real audiences and under real conditions. Being on the floor lets visitors see how a portable stand looks, how quickly it sets up, and how it holds up across a full event."

Interested parties can learn more about Outstanding Exposition's exhibition stands online. The International Tourism and Travel Show runs from October 30 to November 1, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

About Outstanding Exposition

Outstanding Exposition is a family-run Quebec company specializing in the design, manufacture, and installation of portable and custom exhibition stands. Its work covers trade shows, conferences, corporate events, festivals, and consumer fairs, with support extending from the first concept to on-site setup and dismantling. The company's modular stands are made to be transported and reconfigured for use across multiple events, helping exhibitors maintain a consistent presence while adapting to different spaces. Outstanding Exposition serves clients across Quebec and in additional markets.

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Source: Sitegrow