Xryma Plc announces the upcoming launch of XrymaCoin (XREUR), the regulated euro stablecoin designed to work like money

Notification of the Whitepaper to the Central Bank of Cyprus

A truly cross-border solution designed to transform the stablecoin market

XrymaCoin will be put into circulation on 3 September 2026

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xryma Plc ("Xryma") is pleased to announce that it has published its Whitepaper for the issuance of an Electronic Money Token under Article 51 of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

The Whitepaper was notified to the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on the 29th June 2026 under Article 51 (11) and is available on the Company's websites www.xryma.com/announcements and www.xrymacoin.money. Custody and transfer features were notified to the CBC on the 8 July 2026 under Article 60.

XrymaCoin (XREUR) will be issued to the public from the 3 September 2026, with subscriptions placed by consumers and businesses directly on the website www.xrymacoin.money via Xryma's Paidby Mastercard A2A open banking capability, T2 RTGS, or via merchant API.

Nikogiannis (John) Karantzis, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Xryma Plc, stated: "XrymaCoin has been designed from the ground up to be unlike any other stablecoin. XREUR brings together the key features of our Paidby Mastercard multicurrency Open Banking, SEPA Instant, and the European Central Bank's T2 RTGS, via an on-demand subscription approach for immediate issuance and transfer as a payment instrument."

"XrymaCoin is a true cross border solution that challenges the way stablecoins are perceived and implemented today, including post-redemption multicurrency payouts instantly in Euros and to more than 60 countries next business day. We look forward to unveiling the full benefits and features of XrymaCoin to business and retail consumers on the launch date 3rd September 2026."

About Xryma Plc

Xryma Plc is a profitable, EEA-authorised electronic money institution supervised by the Central Bank of Cyprus. It has notified that it intends to issue XrymaCoin (XREUR), a MiCAR-regulated euro e-money token (EMT) minted on demand and redeemable at par directly with Xryma as the issuer, backed by reserves held with Credit Step 1 EU banks and reported with real-time, externally audited transparency.

In conformance with MICAR Article 51, the crypto-asset white paper will not have been approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. Xryma Plc, as the issuer of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of the crypto-asset white paper.

The e-money token is not covered by the investor compensation schemes under Directive 97/9/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council or the deposit guarantee schemes under Directive 2014/49/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council.

The offer to the public of the e-money token (EMT) does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase financial instruments and that any such offer or solicitation can be made only by means of a prospectus or other offer documents pursuant to the applicable national law;

Xryma Plc recently issued a prospectus to list on Euronext Paris, subsequent to conclusion of a liquidity facility and private placement announced 24th July 2026, and Euronext final approvals.

Stock Code (on listing): XRY, ISIN CY0200861XXX

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