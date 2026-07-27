Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Maxime Collins Inc. (maximecollins.ca/en), a Montréal-based language services agency with more than 15 years of experience in translation, revision and proofreading, today announced the launch of a dedicated verification service for print-ready packaging and printed materials. The new offering brings text revision and visual compliance review into a single structured checkpoint. It was created in response to the wave of packaging reprints prompted by Health Canada's front-of-package nutrition labelling requirements.





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A Regulatory Change Requiring Packaging Reprints

On July 20, 2022, Health Canada published amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations, introducing a front-of-package nutrition symbol and allowing three and a half years for the transition. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, that transition period ended on December 31, 2025, and full compliance has been required since January 1, 2026.

The symbol, a black and white magnifying glass, must appear on the front of most prepackaged foods whose saturated fat, sugar or sodium content meets or exceeds a defined threshold, generally 15% of the daily recommended value. Products manufactured, imported or packaged before January 1, 2026, may still be sold, which is why many companies continue to update and reprint packaging throughout 2026.

What the New Service Covers

The verification service applies to materials produced in large print runs, where an overlooked error carries consequences that differ sharply from those in a digital medium. A typo or a compliance oversight on tens of thousands of printed packages cannot be corrected with a quick online update; it may require a full reprint. The service consolidates several review steps into a single pass:

Linguistic revision of packaging copy in French and English

Verification of the nutrition symbol placement, size and legibility

Layout and overall visual compliance review on print-ready PDF files

Annotation using methods specific to the print-ready format

Service also available for magazines as well as insurance and banking documents printed in high volumes

The agency notes that verifying graphic elements alongside the wording is what distinguishes the review of print-ready material from a standard text review.

"With mandatory front-of-package labelling now in force, thousands of packaging designs have moved back into production at the same time," said Maxime Collins, president and chief executive officer of Maxime Collins Inc. "We structured this service so that companies have a single checkpoint for both the wording and the visual compliance of a print-ready file, before it goes to press."

Availability

The verification service is available now to marketing agencies, manufacturers and other organizations preparing print-ready materials. Additional information on the agency's proofreading, revision and verification services is available at https://maximecollins.ca/en/services.

About Maxime Collins Inc.

Maxime Collins Inc. (maximecollins.ca/en) is a Montréal-based language services agency with more than 15 years of experience in translation, revision and proofreading. The agency supports marketing agencies, private companies, banks, law firms, government bodies and cultural organizations in translating, revising and adapting their written content. Its services include professional translation and post-editing, linguistic revision, proofreading of print-ready material, and web verification, with specialized expertise in marketing, financial and human resources translation.

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Source: Sitegrow