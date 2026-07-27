AM Best is maintaining its outlook for the insurance markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at stable.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Gulf Cooperation Council Insurance", AM Best notes that while GCC insurers remain vulnerable to second-order effects from the Middle East conflict, strong performance and healthy risk-adjusted capitalisation leave many of them well-positioned to withstand geopolitical headwinds, although the impact of an extended conflict in the region could pose significant challenges.

Also noted by AM Best's analysts is the segment's reliance on reinsurance, primarily to support specialty, commercial property and engineering lines of business. Should attempts to de-escalate the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran prove unsuccessful, reinsurance renewals will be a critical inflexion point for the sector, with reinsurers possibly looking to re-evaluate their risk appetites. This could lead to a reduction in available capacity, higher pricing, and changes to terms and conditions, exclusions and event limits.

To access the full copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=366926.

To view current Best's Market Segment Outlooks, please visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Saad Abbasi

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0316

saad.abbasi@ambest.com

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0310

jessica.botelho-young@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com