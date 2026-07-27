Ontario, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Caldwell Asset Management (a division of Caldwell Securities Ltd.) has been recognized in Wealth Professional Canada's prestigious 5-Star Advisory Teams 2026 report, highlighting the firm's commitment to delivering highly personalized, resilient wealth management solutions in a period defined by market volatility.

The annual report identifies 35 standout advisory teams across Canada, selected through a national investor nomination process for their ability to provide meaningful value and leadership to clients. In a year marked by geopolitical shocks, economic uncertainty, and rapid market swings, top-performing teams distinguished themselves by proactively engaging clients and turning volatility into opportunity.

Caldwell Asset Management's inclusion reflects its disciplined approach to portfolio construction and deep commitment to client relationships. The firm applies a core-satellite, endowment-style management approach that blends a globally diversified core portfolio with specialized satellite investments to enhance returns, manage risk, and align with clients' long-term investment goals. These personalized portfolios are aligned with each client's comfort zone, reducing the risk of reactionary decisions during downturns while maintaining its integrity to help achieve clients' long-term financial goals.

"At Caldwell, every relationship begins with understanding the full picture," Tony Ciero, President & CIO said. "We work closely with clients to develop tailored strategies that balance risk and return while supporting their broader life objectives. The responsibility of a Portfolio Manager is not only to help you grow your wealth, but also to protect it."

This philosophy has demonstrated its value during recent periods of market stress. By prioritizing downside protection and strategic asset allocation, Caldwell has helped clients maintain confidence and clarity even during sharp declines. The firm's approach also aligns with broader industry trends identified in the report, where proactive communication and holistic advice have become essential to long-term success.

Through a combination of institutional-grade expertise and a highly personalized service model, Caldwell Asset Management continues to deliver a differentiated wealth experience. Its recognition as a 5-Star Advisory Team underscores the firm's focus on building enduring client partnerships and helping individuals and families navigate complexity with confidence.

Caldwell Asset Management, a division of Caldwell Securities Ltd. is regulated by CIRO, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and a member of CIPF, Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

150 King Street West, Suite 1710, Toronto, ON M5H 1J9 TEL: 416-862-7755

www.caldwellsecurities.com

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Source: Caldwell Securities Ltd.