Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Longevity science risks becoming a privilege of the wealthy. The partnership between Julie Gibson Clark - the 2nd slowest-aging woman on Earth - and eTeacher's Longevity Life Academy is a bet against that, pairing a practitioner who reached elite results on an ordinary budget with a platform teaching across nearly 200 countries.





Founding Faculty and instructor - Julie Gibson Clark

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UBS projects the longevity market will reach $8 trillion by 2030, yet its most visible offerings remain concierge clinics and regimens running into six or seven figures. Longevity Life Academy exists to move elite longevity within reach of a mainstream household - for $289 a month rather than a fortune.

Every student gets what the wealthy pay clinics for: a protocol built from their own body. Each US student receives an Abbott Lingo continuous glucose monitor, shipped free before Lesson 5, and learns to read their own glucose, sleep, and recovery data as a live feedback loop. Over 18 weeks and 18 live sessions in cohorts of 8 to 15, that data becomes a written, personalized protocol across six pillars: Nutrition, Sleep, Exercise and Movement, Supplements and Wearables, Stress Management, and their own Longevity Protocol.

Students learn live from named faculty - longevity researcher Natalie Blackbourne, University of California, Santa Barbara senior lecturer Amy Jamieson, nutrition coach Courtney Donofrio, behavioral specialist Jordan Lattimore, and Gibson Clark herself. If millions can learn a language online in small live classes, millions can learn to extend their healthspan the same way.

"Aging well isn't complicated or expensive; it's a few fundamentals done consistently," said Julie Gibson Clark, Longevity Practitioner and Faculty Member at Longevity Life Academy. "I don't want to add one more thing to your day - I want to make longevity simple enough that any household can start tomorrow."

"With Longevity Life Academy, eTeacher Group brings longevity into live online classes where your data becomes your curriculum and every student leaves with a personalized protocol built around their own biology. I congratulate Julie Gibson Clark on joining us - without a doubt, a true winner at heart and one of today's leading global longevity experts. With Julie and our shared vision, we will bring longer, healthier lives to anyone who seeks it in the USA and beyond," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of eTeacher Group.

About eTeacher Group - eTeacher Group is one of the world's longest-running online-education companies, delivering live, teacher-led courses to more than 10,000 learners a year and 400,000+ courses completed across nearly 200 countries. Longevity Life Academy is its dedicated school for healthy aging, taught live on the company's proprietary learning platform. Learn more at https://www.longevitylifeacademy.com/





Longevity Life Academy By eTeacher Group LOGO

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Harel Tayeb, eTeacher Group CEO

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Source: Press Release News