London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Green Buggy Hire has launched a national electric golf buggy rental service, delivering passenger and utility buggies to weddings, festivals, country estates, corporate sites and film and television productions across the United Kingdom. The company delivers to the venue, sets the vehicles up on arrival and collects them afterwards, so nothing needs towing, storing, or driving on a public road.

A Green Buggy Hire electric buggy on the drive of an English country house venue. Image: Green Buggy Hire, free to use with this release.

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The business is built around a problem that is easy to describe and awkward to solve. Country houses, barns, estates and green-field event sites put the important places a long way apart, usually across gravel and grass. A wedding puts the ceremony in one building, the photographs somewhere with a view and the reception somewhere else again. A festival spreads a crew across forty acres. A production unit base sits a field away from the set. In every case the walk is the part of the plan that quietly slips, and it is hardest on the people a plan tends to forget: elderly relatives, anyone in formal shoes in July, and guests who use a wheelchair.

Green Buggy Hire covers that last stretch with a range of electric golf buggies from two to eight seats, alongside a utility buggy with a load bed for equipment and a wheelchair-access buggy with a ramp, so a guest travels in their own chair rather than transferring out of it. Trained drivers, a managed shuttle service and custom branding are available as options.

Why now

"Hiring a buggy used to mean ringing round, waiting days for a number, and then being given one figure with no idea what was inside it. Nobody could tell you whether the ground at your venue would take a vehicle, or how many you actually needed. We built the answers to those questions into the website, and we itemise every quote, because an event planner is working to a schedule and to a budget somebody else signs off."

Kieron Hawke, founder, Green Buggy Hire

A hire that takes minutes, not days

The company has moved most of the planning work in front of the enquiry rather than behind it. An organiser can size a hire before speaking to anyone: a calculator on the site works from the distance between the points people need to reach and how many of them move at once, which is what actually decides the answer, rather than from a guest count. A site readiness checklist covers access, gradient and ground conditions, and coverage is searchable by town and county, so delivery can be confirmed before anything is committed to.

Quotes come back within one working hour and are itemised. The vehicle, the duration and the delivery appear as separate lines, with delivery priced on the real road distance to the venue, so a planner can see what each part costs and defend it to whoever holds the budget. There is nothing to pay to get a quote and no account to create. For anyone who would rather talk it through, the telephone number is on every page of the site.

The company is also direct about when hiring is the wrong answer. Saturated ground and deep ruts sit outside what a standard buggy is built for, and Green Buggy Hire says so at quote stage rather than recovering a stuck vehicle in front of an audience. Where a client would use a buggy constantly rather than for a handful of days a year, its published guidance says buying may suit them better.

Built for four different kinds of day

Weddings are the most common booking, and the brief is usually a timeline rather than a guest list: getting a couple to a photograph location without a fifteen minute round trip, and making sure the guests who feel the distance most are looked after. The company sets out its approach to wedding transport in detail, including the wheelchair-access vehicle that lets a guest stay in their own chair.

Work at festivals and public events is the hardest environment the company hires into, and the one it says is most often under-planned. A small number of vehicles do a very large number of short journeys from build through to breakdown, in the hands of a rota of drivers, over ground that started firm and did not stay that way. Charging is the detail most often missed: on a green-field site it has to be planned into the power distribution rather than assumed.

Hire for film and television production is a distinct requirement again. Crew, cast and equipment move between a unit base, base camp and set on a schedule that costs money when it slips, and a quiet electric vehicle can run near a live set where an engine cannot. Corporate sites, conferences and away-days make up the fourth group, where the buggy usually fills the gap between an overflow car park and the room a session starts in.

Electric, described accurately

Every buggy in the fleet is electric. The practical benefit is usually the quiet rather than anything else, because it is what allows a vehicle to operate near a ceremony, inside a building or around animals, and there are no exhaust emissions at the point of use. Green Buggy Hire is deliberately measured about the wider environmental case: hiring shares one vehicle across many events rather than every venue owning one, and electric running avoids burning fuel on site. The company does not claim to be carbon neutral, does not quote a carbon saving for any individual event, and notes plainly that the batteries and the towing vehicle both carry a cost.

Availability

Green Buggy Hire delivers and collects across the United Kingdom and is taking bookings now. Coverage, the full vehicle range and the quote form are at www.greenbuggy.co.uk.

About Green Buggy Hire

Green Buggy Hire is a British brand supplying electric golf buggy hire across the United Kingdom for weddings, festivals and public events, country estates, hotels, corporate sites, film and television production, and venues that need to move people who cannot easily walk the distance. The range covers two, four, six and eight seat passenger buggies, a utility buggy with a load bed, and a wheelchair-access buggy with a ramp. Buggies are assembled in the UK. Vehicles are delivered by trailer, set up on arrival and collected afterwards. Green Buggy Hire is a trading name of The Hawke Group Ltd, registered in England and Wales, company number 16624766.

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Source: Press Release News