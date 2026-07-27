Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - The World Congress of Business History (the "Congress"), co-hosted by the Canadian Business History Association and the University of Toronto, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the third World Congress of Business History taking place in Toronto this week.





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The Conference takes place in Toronto from July 27-31, 2026 and brings together academics, researchers and global thought leaders from around the world to explore the history and evolution of business and global commerce, and the forces that continue to shape economies and societies.

Through panels, presentations and scholarly exchange, the Congress provides a global forum for examining how businesses, markets, institutions and entrepreneurs have evolved over time, and how historical perspectives can inform future economic growth and innovation.

To learn more visit www.worldcbh.org/WCBH2026

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306774

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange