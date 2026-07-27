Portland, Oregon and Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company"), an AI-driven prospect-generator in the minerals exploration sector, is pleased to announce that it has assembled a data package on the Koivuniemi Graphite Project ("Koivuniemi" or the "Project") - a metamorphic-hosted coarse flake-graphite system in the Vaajasalmi camp, Rautalampi, North Savo, Finland. Geomorphic has secured a land package of approximately 2,157 hectares and the Company is now seeking a joint venture partner to advance or acquire the Project.

Koivuniemi is a drilled and metallurgically tested coarse-flake graphite camp defined by 44 historic drill collars over approximately 7,081 metres across four sub-areas, drilled by GTK and Outokumpu between 1977 and 2018. Eighteen holes carry significant graphite, hosted in graphitic paragneiss and black schist. The graphite is coarse flake (500-1,000 microns, approximately 98 wt% carbon in the flakes) - the high-value form sought for battery-anode and expandable-graphite markets. The historic drilling has tested less than 2.5 kilometres of an approximately 8-kilometre airborne-EM conductor system that remains largely open along strike.

Geomorphic AI VP of Business Development, Jeff Phillips said, "Koivuniemi is a coarse-flake graphite camp that has already cleared the two hardest hurdles - grade and metallurgy. Historic drilling includes 96.95 metres at 10.68% graphitic carbon, and GTK bench tests upgraded the material to a 91% carbon concentrate and to better than 99% carbon after refining. Yet fewer than 2.5 of roughly 8 kilometres of conductor have ever been drilled, so the scale question is wide open. We have secured the ground and packaged that historic record into a rare, de-risked starting point just as Europe races to onshore battery-anode supply. We are now looking for a joint-venture partner to advance or acquire it."

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Drilled, metallurgically tested camp: 44 historic holes and ~7,081 m across four sub-areas, drilled by GTK and Outokumpu 1977-2018; 18 holes carry significant graphite in graphitic paragneiss and black schist.

44 historic holes and ~7,081 m across four sub-areas, drilled by GTK and Outokumpu 1977-2018; 18 holes carry significant graphite in graphitic paragneiss and black schist. High-grade graphite intercepts (historic): PH-7: 96.95 m @ 10.68% Cg; R27: 19.25 m @ 19.3% Cg; R26: 20.20 m @ 12.1% Cg; PH-6: 20.90 m @ 11.80% Cg PH-11: 33.55 m @ 10.86% Cg; R17: 23.55 m @ 10.6% Cg.

Coarse flake, tested metallurgy: coarse flake (500-1,000 µm, ~98 wt% C in flake); a GTK 16 kg composite floated to a 91% carbon concentrate at 82% recovery, upgrading to better than 99% carbon after alkaline roast and acid leach.

coarse flake (500-1,000 µm, ~98 wt% C in flake); a GTK 16 kg composite floated to a 91% carbon concentrate at 82% recovery, upgrading to better than 99% carbon after alkaline roast and acid leach. Largely untested conductor system: the drilled camp sits on an approximately 8-kilometre airborne-EM conductor system, less than 2.5 km of which has been drilled; the scale of the system remains open.

the drilled camp sits on an approximately 8-kilometre airborne-EM conductor system, less than 2.5 km of which has been drilled; the scale of the system remains open. EU critical raw material: natural graphite is a designated EU Critical Raw Material and strategic battery-anode input, with the EU prioritising domestic supply.

natural graphite is a designated EU Critical Raw Material and strategic battery-anode input, with the EU prioritising domestic supply. Prime location: central Finland, road-accessible with grid power and a skilled regional mining workforce.

Figure 1: Koivuniemi Graphite Project - Regional Location, North Savo, Finland.

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Joint-Venture Opportunity

Koivuniemi combines confirmed coarse-flake grade with demonstrated flotation and purification performance - the two questions that usually stall early graphite projects - on secured, packaged ground, across a conductor system that is largely untested along strike. Geomorphic has compiled the historic drilling and metallurgy and defined the geological targets an incoming partner would advance: converting the reservation to an exploration permit, building a maiden geological model from the historic drilling, and testing the open extensions of the conductor system. The Company is seeking a joint-venture or earn-in partner to fund and execute this program; Geomorphic contributes the ground, data and targeting.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a prospect generator. Using systematic, data-driven screening of geological databases and historic datasets, the Company identifies overlooked mineral systems in Tier-1 jurisdictions, secures the ground, and compiles drill-ready data packages. Geomorphic then advances these projects through joint ventures, earn-in agreements and other partnerships with operating companies that fund and execute exploration, while Geomorphic retains a continuing interest. The Company's role is to generate and package quality targets - not to fund or operate drilling itself.

Technical Notes

Graphite grades are graphitic carbon (Cg) determined on historic GTK and Outokumpu drill core; some individual intervals are reported as total carbon. The exploration results referred to in this release - including the drill intercepts, metallurgical results and flake-size data - are historic in nature and are drawn from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), Outokumpu Oy and other public records. This information has not been independently verified by the Company, and no Qualified Person has undertaken sufficient work to verify it or to classify it as a current Mineral Resource; the Company is not treating it as a current Mineral Resource. Reported intervals are downhole lengths and true widths are unknown. No current Mineral Resource or Reserve exists for the Project. A Finnish mineral reservation (varaus) confers the exclusive priority right to apply for an exploration permit (malminetsintalupa) over the area and to block competing reservations; it is not itself an exploration or mining right. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on historical data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including permit and reservation timing, metallurgical and drilling results, the interpretation of historical data, commodity prices, and exploration outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release.

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Source: Geomorphic AI