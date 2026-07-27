Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) ("NuGen" or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, today announced the filing of two additional patent applications supporting its current patent portfolio.

The new applications focus on high-efficiency spring charging technology and automatic dose-establishment technology. Together with previously announced patent applications relating to the Company's dual-spring injection system, refill platform and prefilled nozzle platform, NuGen believes it has now established the core intellectual property portfolio supporting its needle-free drug delivery technologies.

The technologies were designed at NuGen's innovation hub in the Netherlands and represent an evolution beyond the Company's current InsuJet platform. While InsuJet has been continuously refined and improved over many years, its underlying architecture remains based on an earlier generation of needle-free delivery technology that cannot fully match the simplicity and ease of use patients have come to expect from modern insulin delivery systems such as insulin pens.

The newly announced innovations are designed from the ground up to simplify operation, improve convenience and reduce user training requirements. The Company's objective is straightforward: any patient who can use an insulin pen should be able to use NuGen's needle-free technology.

The Company's future platform family consists of three complementary platform categories:

Transfer Platform - a flexible needle-free delivery system designed to deliver medication directly from existing drug containers; Refill Platform - a reusable injector technology paired with replaceable refill cartridges for chronic therapies; and Prefilled Platform - an integrated pharmaceutical packaging and fixed-dose, needle-free delivery solution.

The newly filed patent applications focus on simplifying the user experience by reducing spring-setting effort and enabling automatic device configuration based on the installed prefilled container.

Together with NuGen's previously announced patent portfolio, these innovations establish a strong technical foundation for future products that are easier to use, deliver more consistent performance, and support a broad range of pharmaceutical applications.



Liang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of NuGen Medical Devices, commented:

"Over the past year, we have focused on improving our products through new innovations. These innovations go beyond incremental improvements to existing systems and are intended to fundamentally simplify the user experience. Our goal is clear: patients who use an insulin pen should be able to adopt needle-free technology with the same confidence and ease. These patent filings strengthen the foundation of our Transfer, Refill and Prefilled Platforms."

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJet system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

Websites: insujet.com | insujet.fr | nugenmd.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugen-medical-devices

Investor Relations: IR@nugenmd.com

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Source: NuGen Medical Devices Inc.