OmniPhi Launches Agentic Trading Platform to Give Retail Traders Institutional-Grade Capabilities

Fintech startup integrates autonomous AI agents directly into trading workflows for equities, ETFs, crypto, FX, and commodities.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / OmniPhi inc. today announced the beta launch of its agentic trading platform designed to close the massive infrastructure gap between institutional desks and retail traders. By placing an autonomous AI agent at the centre of a unified trading workspace, OmniPhi gives individual operators the power of a full quantitative desk.

OmniPhi's Agentic Integrated Trading Environment, where the Phi agent runs live strategies alongside charting, market data, and executable trades in a single workspace. Photo: OmniPhi Inc.

As AI moves from experimentation into core workflows, it is shifting from answering questions to executing complex tasks. For decades, retail traders have operated with limited data, switching between ten different tabs while competing against institutional desks staffed with quant teams and engineers. OmniPhi replaces that fragmentation. Traders describe a strategy in plain English, and the platform's agent, Phi, researches it, writes the code, backtests it against years of historical data, and runs it live.

"Retail traders have been treated as liquidity for institutional desks," said Pouya Farmand, Co-Founder of OmniPhi. "Institutions run quant desks, proprietary AI and engineering teams to get an edge. OmniPhi puts that same institutional infrastructure into the hands of everyday traders. "

Built quietly in stealth over the last two years by capital-markets veteran Pouya Farmand and theoretical physicist Ali Mokhtari, PhD, to give anyone an agentic trading partner. Instead of relying on rigid, hard-coded bots, OmniPhi equips traders with an agentic integrated trading environment that delivers:

Institutional Execution: Integrates proprietary data, charts, research, backtesting, and code into one continuous memory, replacing the fragmented retail tool stack.

Live Data & News Integration: Pulls real-time market data from Alpha Vantage and FRED, and breaking news via Perplexity.

Dedicated Infrastructure: Private virtual machine that is live 24/7, with broker keys encrypted. For traders who want speed, we place that machine in the same data centres as their broker, so orders can execute in under 50 milliseconds.

Direct Broker Connections: Executes trades via official APIs for OANDA, Alpaca, Kraken, Binance, and Coinbase, with many more Brokers arriving soon.

User-Defined Risk Parameters: The trader sets the mandate once: which markets Phi may trade, position sizes, and hard risk limits. Inside those parameters, Phi trades autonomously; outside them, Phi does not act at all.

Transparent Execution: Writes real, readable code that the trader owns, reviews performance and provides real-time alerts directly to WhatsApp or Telegram.

A trader describes a strategy in plain English and OmniPhi's Phi agent builds it into a live, monitored system with a full run history and performance record. Photo: OmniPhi Inc.

"What coding agents did for software engineering, OmniPhi now does for trading," said Ali Mokhtari, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of OmniPhi. "The agentic engine is the architectural center of the platform, not a feature bolted on top. You tell Phi your goal, and it thinks, builds, and executes alongside you."

In an industry flooded with black-box bots promising to trade users "rich on autopilot", OmniPhi's defining feature is restraint. The platform never takes custody of funds. Traders define a mandate up front: exactly which markets Phi may trade and the hard risk limits Phi must respect. Within that mandate, Phi operates with full autonomy; beyond it, Phi does not act. Every new strategy is validated against years of historical data before it touches live capital.

In a further rejection of industry hype, OmniPhi refuses to publish performance promises or win-rate claims on principle. Phi is specifically designed to tell you NO. Closing the technological gap with Wall Street doesn't come from autonomous trading bots; it comes from applying rigorous, institutional-grade discipline to every single strategy and executing with agentic precision. This is what OmniPhi delivers.

The first cohort of early adopters is already trading with Phi today. Traders can apply for access for the platform at: omniphi.ai/beta

About OmniPhi

OmniPhi is building the agentic infrastructure for the modern retail trader. Emerging from stealth in 2026, the company's platform delivers a unified workspace where agents, charts, research, backtesting, code, and live execution share a single memory. Driven by natural language and bounded by strict, user-defined risk parameters, OmniPhi's agent equips everyday traders with the computational power of a quantitative desk. OmniPhi never holds user funds, routing all execution securely through official broker APIs across equities, crypto, FX, and commodities.

Disclaimer: OmniPhi is software operated by the trader; it is not investment advice, and no performance is promised or implied. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone.

Media Contact

Nik Vassev

nik@storylinepros.com

SOURCE: OmniPhi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/omniphi-launches-agentic-trading-platform-to-give-retail-traders-inst-1197001