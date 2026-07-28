London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Hawke Electric Vehicles ("Hawke" or "the Company"), a London-headquartered supplier of electric golf buggies, people movers and utility vehicles, today announced the expansion of its hire and sales operations to full nationwide coverage. Vehicle sales, short-term hire and mobile servicing are now available across every region of the United Kingdom, including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Hawke electric buggies in service at a UK event site.

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The expansion extends the Company's delivery, hire and support network beyond its original operating area to the whole of the UK. Customers in any part of the country can now purchase from the Company's range of more than 80 configurable electric vehicles, from two-seat golf buggies to multi-seat people movers and utility vehicles, with delivery and on-site commissioning included nationwide.

The expanded coverage applies to:

Vehicle sales, with nationwide delivery and on-site commissioning of new and approved used vehicles

Short-term and seasonal hire, delivered to and collected from any UK event site or venue

Mobile servicing and repair call-outs carried out at the customer's location

Wheelchair-accessible configurations and optional event branding across the hire fleet

Part of the Hawke electric vehicle fleet, available for sale and hire nationwide.

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On the hire side, the expanded service covers the Company's established event programmes, including festival buggy hire, racecourse buggy hire for race days and year-round estate operations, and film and TV productions, where vehicle noise levels are subject to on-set restrictions. The same nationwide coverage applies to the Company's golf buggy hire service for golf clubs, resorts, holiday parks and visitor attractions.

"Since launch, enquiries have come from every part of the country, and the operating footprint has now caught up with the demand," said James Brown, a spokesperson for Hawke Electric Vehicles. "A venue in Scotland, a racecourse in Yorkshire and a film production in Hertfordshire can now all be served on the same basis: the vehicles are delivered, commissioned and collected wherever the customer is, and supported by our own engineers between those dates."

The Company said the expansion is supported by its in-house service operation, which handles pre-delivery inspection, on-site commissioning and mobile repair call-outs, and that nationwide capacity is in place ahead of the 2026-27 events season.

About Hawke Electric Vehicles

Hawke Electric Vehicles supplies, hires and services electric golf buggies, people movers and utility vehicles across the United Kingdom. Its customers include festivals, racecourses, film and television productions, golf clubs, country estates, resorts, holiday parks and visitor attractions. The Company delivers and commissions vehicles nationwide and supports its fleet through its own service operation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306623

Source: Press Release News