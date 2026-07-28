Maritime carbon management company Navaris is urging shipowners across Asia to make carbon cost forecasting and emissions compliance part of their core financial planning, as EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime, UK ETS and future regional regulations create an increasingly fragmented operating environment.

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Navaris, the Rotterdam-based maritime carbon management and emissions compliance company, is calling on shipowners and operators across Asia to bring carbon cost exposure into their financial planning as regional regulations multiply and the timeline for a single global emissions framework remains uncertain. The call comes as Navaris marks its first year of operations from its Singapore office, supporting owners and operators across the Asia-Pacific region.

Discussions on the International Maritime Organization's Net-Zero Framework were adjourned in October 2025, with negotiations expected to continue in 2026. In the meantime, vessels trading into Europe fall under the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime regardless of flag, the UK ETS has expanded to cover domestic voyages and in-port emissions from 1 July 2026, and further national and regional carbon measures are developing across Asia. Rather than replacing one another, these frameworks are layering, and each carries its own scope, reporting cycle, compliance mechanism and cost exposure.

"What we have seen over the past year is that the question has fundamentally shifted," said Boy Sleddering, Chief Executive Officer of Navaris. "Owners are no longer asking whether EU ETS or FuelEU Maritime applies to them. They are asking what their carbon costs and compliance obligations will be next quarter, and many still lack a reliable way to answer. That gap is particularly significant for small and mid-sized shipowners."

Navaris combines technology-led carbon cost visibility with direct access to maritime emissions specialists. From Rotterdam and Singapore, the company focuses on small and mid-sized fleets that face the same obligations as larger operators without dedicated compliance teams.

"Carbon is becoming a structural cost line that needs to be actively forecast, allocated and managed," added Sleddering. "Technology alone is not enough, and neither is advice on its own. Our high-tech, high-touch approach helps customers turn regulatory data into informed financial and commercial decisions."

Looking ahead, Navaris intends to extend its maritime emissions compliance coverage as new national and regional regulations emerge, applying one consistent methodology across multiple regimes.

ABOUT NAVARIS

Navaris is a maritime carbon management and emissions compliance company that helps shipowners, operators and charterers understand, manage and reduce the financial impact of emissions regulations. Through a high-tech, high-touch approach, Navaris combines intuitive technology with direct access to maritime emissions specialists. The company is headquartered in Rotterdam, with an office in Singapore, and supports customers across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Source: Plentisoft