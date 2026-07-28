

EQS Newswire / 28/07/2026 / 09:00 UTC+8



HONG KONG, July 28 2026 - MG Ship, a leader in logistics technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM). This strategic partnership marks a significant step toward enhancing cargo visibility, strengthening operational resilience, and advancing supply chain intelligence across global trade networks.

By combining their technological expertise, MG Ship and LSCM aim to address critical supply chain challenges through innovation and digital integration. Built on decades of industry experience, MG Ship's AI-driven platform focuses on four core pillars:

· End-to-end visibility: Granular tracking of cargo - from bulk freight to individual parcels - across 220+ countries with over 1,000 carrier and customs integrations.

· Predictive AI analytics: Machine learning models that provide carrier performance forecasting and automated delay alerts, shifting management from reactive to proactive.

· Strategic market intelligence: Curated macroeconomic trends designed to support high-level decision-making.

· Trade & capital insights: Specialised metrics to help shippers secure trade financing and manage capital efficiency.

"We are building a reliable system that ensures supply chains are both resilient and future-ready," said Suki Cheung, CEO of MG Ship. "This collaboration reinforces Hong Kong's position as a global trade hub by digitalising logistics and creating a connected ecosystem that benefits businesses, regulators and communities worldwide. We are committed to SME-friendly pricing through competitive, subscription-based plans, alongside intuitive, automated solutions that reduce training costs and deliver real-time, comprehensive insights."

In parallel, MG Ship's integration with the Port Community System (PCS) provides a digital backbone to accelerate next-generation logistics adoption. The collaboration emphasises:

- Reliability: Delivering precise shipment accuracy to build trust across global trade ecosystems.

- Scalability: Positioning Hong Kong as a benchmark for intelligent, transparent supply chains.

- Efficiency: Enabling faster, smarter, and fully transparent cargo movement.

By uniting MG Ship's predictive intelligence, LSCM's R&D expertise, and PCS infrastructure, the partnership sets a new standard for end-to-end supply chain management.

Businesses, logistics providers, and industry stakeholders are invited to partner with MG Ship to accelerate digital transformation and unlock smarter, more resilient supply chains. Learn more or request a demo at enquiry@mglobalship.com.

About MG Ship

MG Ship is a logistics technology leader transforming global supply chains through predictive intelligence, real-time visibility and data-driven trade insights. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced AI, MG Ship helps businesses navigate complex cross-border trade environments, strengthen trade finance decision-making, manage risk more effectively, and unlock greater value across global logistics and capital market ecosystems.

MG Ship - Track. Analyze. Turn insight into action.

Media Contact:

Heidi Chong

Email: heidi.chong@mglobalship.com

Website: www.mglobalship.com