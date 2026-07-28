Barton Gold Holdings Limited: 30 June 2026 Quarterly Activities Report

Highlights

Challenger Gold Project, SA (100%)

Drilling confirms new high-grade mineralisation up to 170g/t Au in 'main' pit (read), up to 60g/t Au at Challenger West (read), new open pittable mineralisation at CSSW and Challenger 3 (read)

Definitive Feasibility Study ( DFS ) ongoing; existing mill suitable for recommissioning, scenario analyses now underway (read)

JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) update pending; Barton targeting DFS publication during Q1 CY 2027

Tunkillia Gold Project, SA (100%)

'Phase 2' upgrade drilling yields highest-grade assays to-date from 'Area 51' zone (read) and southern 'Area 223' zone (read), indicating potential growth in Resources, open pit and mine life

'Phase 2' reverse circulation ( RC ) drilling expanded to ~40,000m following analysis of 'Phase 1' and 'Phase 2' results to-date (read), with ~3,000m dual rig diamond drilling ( DD ) commenced (read)

GR Engineering Services (GRES) appointed to lead Pre-feasibility Study (PFS), targeting publication during Q1 CY27 (read)

Tolmer Silver Discovery, SA (100%)

~3,700m follow up drilling completed targeting extensions (read) after preliminary trial yields >100,000 g/t Ag concentrate (read)

Corporate

$26m placement led by new substantial shareholders Franklin Templeton and Aegis Financial at modest discount of only ~3.5% to closing price, with only ~11% dilution and <2.5% costs (read)

Well positioned with $31.9m cash & strategic diesel reserve

New Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability appointed (read)

ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (Barton or the Company)

ACN: 633 442 618

ABN: 36 633 442 618

Level 4, 12 Gilles Street

Adelaide SA 5000

T: +61 8 9322 1587

E: contact@bartongold.com.au

www.bartongold.com.au

Stock Codes:

ASX: BGD

OTCQB: BGDFF

FRA: BGD3

Capital Structure+

270.5m Ordinary Shares

15.5m unlisted options

Working Capital

Cash: $31.9 million*

Debt: Nil

+ Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 July 2026 for full details of securities.

* Barton also has a further ~$4.5m cash (not included in this $31.9m) which is posted as security for rehabilitation bank guarantees.

Commenting on the Company's June 2026 quarter, Barton MD Alexander Scanlon said:

"Drilling during the quarter has continued to deliver strong results across our entire gold development portfolio. We are nearing completion of over 70,000m during the past 10 months, with feasibility studies now in full swing.

"Our recent institutional placement has fully funded Barton to deliver these key value-add milestones, as well as to continue evaluating our exciting Tolmer high-grade silver discovery where we recently drill tested extensions.

"We look forward to delivering multiple Resources upgrades and further insights during the balance of 2026."

CHALLENGER GOLD PROJECT | CENTRAL GAWLER MILL (100%)

Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)

A DFS is underway targeting an initial 3 - 4 year Stage 1 'baseline' operation utilising only historical higher-grade tailings from tailings storage facility 1 (TSF1) and limited, near-surface materials without disturbing Challenger's historical high-grade underground mine, its mineralisation or its infrastructure access.

In support of the DFS, Barton has now completed the following programs of work, among others:1

A detailed condition assessment of the Central Gawler Mill ( CGM ) and supporting infrastructure;

TSF1 geotechnical and metallurgical drilling, and comminution and metallurgical testwork; 2 and

Preliminary capital and operating cost estimates (subject to scale and throughput scenario analysis).

These analyses support the conclusions that the CGM is suitable for recommissioning to operations, and that TSF1 materials reprocessing is considered technically feasible and operationally practical.1

The CGM offers a material leverage point for Barton to commence de-risked 'Stage 1' operations, and also materially enhances the development optionality of Barton's regional assets including Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola), Wudinna Gold Project (Wudinna) and high-grade Tolmer silver prospect (Tolmer), all of which could potentially be processed through the CGM.3

Following the completion of MRE updates and metallurgical analyses based upon recent RD and DD drilling, Barton will complete final scenario analysis to determine the optimal startup and development pathways for the CGM, with a preference for pathways that reduce risk. Barton is targeting DFS publication during Q1 CY27.

Early upgrade drilling successes

During 2025, Barton initiated several programs of work focused on generating options for returning Challenger and the CGM to near-term operations on a relatively low-cost and low-risk basis. The Challenger open pit operated from 2002 to 2004, at a time of low gold prices. Drilling has therefore been targeting 1-2 g/t Au mineralisation on pit extensions to provide a source of lower-risk feed for operations.

A total 8,065m RC drilling and 1,322m DD drilling has recently been completed to upgrade existing JORC (2012) Mineral Resources to 'Indicated' category, test additional near-surface mineralisation and generate additional geotechnical data and sample materials for metallurgical testwork to support the ongoing DFS analyses.4

Drilling assays have yielded early successes, identifying new areas of high-grade mineralisation up to 170 g/t Au in the Challenger Main open pit wall, and confirming shallow, high-grade mineralisation up to 60 g/t Au in the Challenger West open pit floor.5 Recent significant assay results include:

Hole ID Target Interval Including: CHB0140 'Main' pit 9m @ 2.20 g/t Au from 97 metres 1m @ 6.63 g/t Au from 103 metres CHB0158 'Main' pit 11m @ 5.67 g/t Au from 24 metres 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 40 metres 1m @ 50.9 g/t Au from 27 metres 1m @ 170.7 g/t Au from 43 metres CHB0159 'Main' pit 14m @ 1.01 g/t Au from 19 metres 3m @ 4.72 g/t Au from 40 metres 3m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 22 metres 1m @ 11.8 g/t Au from 40 metres CHB0165 'Main' pit 3m @ 6.85 g/t Au from 121 metres 1m @ 15.0 g/t Au from 121 metres CHB0149 'West' pit 7m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 0m (surface) 1m @ 9.63 g/t Au from 6 metres CHB0150 'West' pit 3m @ 20.6 g/t Au from 13 metres 1m @ 59.5 g/t Au from 15 metres CHB0151 'West' pit 1m @ 12.5 g/t Au from 28 metres CHB0152 'West' pit 1m @ 20.5 g/t Au from 17 metres

Table 1 - Key significant assays from February 2026 Challenger RC drilling5

Drilling in the M3-SEZ area was designed to test and upgrade previously modelled mineralisation in this zone, with the objective to confirm high value mineralisation which could be extracted by way of an open pit cutback.

The latest drilling validates previously modelled mineralisation, and has identified new areas of high-grade mineralisation where it was not previously modelled in assays grading up to 170 g/t Au.6

Figure 1 - Challenger 'Main' open pit plan map showing collar locations for new assays received6

Figure 2 - Cross section A (refer to section line in Figure 2) 6

Recent RC and DD drilling has also targeted the 'Challenger 3' target, located to the northeast (along strike) of Challenger SSW deposit, the Challenger West open pit, and the Challenger Main open pit.

Drilling was designed to extend and upgrade mineralisation, with the objective to confirm high value materials which could be easily extracted to feed the CGM from new open pits.

The assays confirm known mineralisation at Challenger SSW and the Challenger 3 target, supporting a potential new MRE at the Challenger 3 target and increase the confidence of the Challenger SSW MRE.

Key significant new assays received from the CSSW and Challenger 3 open pit targets include:7

Hole ID Interval Including: CBH0180 13m @ 0.71 g/t Au from 62 metres 1m @ 1.44 g/t Au from 71 metres, and 2m @ 1.48 g/t Au from 73 metres CBH0192 10m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 85 metres 1m @ 9.53 g/t Au from 90 metres CHB0197 3m @ 5.05 g/t Au from 27 metres 8m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 55 metres 1m @ 7.64 g/t Au from 57 metres CHB0198 3m @ 3.17 g/t Au from 91 metres 1m @ 7.25 g/t Au from 93 metres CHB0199 11m @ 0.74 g/t Au from 58 metres 1m @ 2.04 g/t Au from 66 metres CHB0204 6m @ 4.46 g/t Au from 30 metres 5m @ 1.32 g/t Au from 43 metres 2m @ 12.1 g/t Au from 30 metres 1m @ 3.26 g/t Au from 47 metres CHB0206 10m @ 1.33 g/t Au from 44 metres 1m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 46 metres CHB0213 10m @ 2.28 g/t Au from 33 metres 1m @ 9.12 g/t Au from 42 metres CHB0217 9m @ 0.83 g/t Au from 40 metres 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 42 metres CHB0222 7m @ 3.28 g/t Au from 30 metres 1m @ 16.5 g/t Au from 30 metres CHB0225 2m @ 5.12 g/t Au from 30 metres 1m @ 9.17g/t Au from 31 metres CHB0236 6m @ 1.66 g/t Au from 24 metres 1m @ 6.93 g/t Au from 25 metres

Table 2 - Key significant new assays from February 2026 Challenger RC drilling7

Figure 3 - New Challenger 3 drilling results in new open pit target mineralisation7

TUNKILLIA GOLD PROJECT (100%)

Pre-feasibility study running in parallel to expanded drilling program

A PFS formally commenced this quarter with GRES appointed to lead this work.8 GRES is a highly regarded Australian engineering consultancy and contractor with global mineral processing expertise. The PFS will build upon Tunkillia's Optimised Scoping Study (OSS) for which outlined a compelling development for ~120,000 gold and ~260,000oz silver production annually, with a rapid project payback profile. At current gold and silver prices, Tunkillia is modelled to produce approximately $1.75 billion operating profit during the first ~27 months alone, paying back up-front development capex ~4x over during this short time.9

Multiple work programs are underway to support the PFS and Mining Lease (ML) application, including 'Phase 2' drilling programs recently expanded to ~70,000m RC and ~3,000m DD targeting an increased quantity, grade and classification of materials in the 'S1' and 'S2' Starter Pits.10 These are scheduled to finish during September. On the basis of expanded drilling, Barton now anticipates publication of the PFS during Q1 CY2027.

Robust assays to-date drive 'Phase 2' extension

Based upon the modelled economics of Tunkillia's 'S1' and 'S2' optimised open pits, a first phase of Tunkillia drilling was designed to prioritise these zones, increase confidence, and target the upgrade of these materials to JORC 'Indicated' category or, in the case of the highest value 'S1' pit materials, to JORC 'Measured' category.11 This 'Phase 1' drilling was successful, infilling the S1 and S2 pit areas with broad, high-grade intersections.12 A summary of key significant assays received from Phase 1 Tunkillia drilling is included in Table 3 below.12

Hole ID Interval Including: TKB0257 23m @ 2.25 g/t Au from 62 metres 2m @ 5.45 g/t Au from 69 metres, and 1m @ 7.50 g/t Au from 75 metres, and 1m @ 8.90 g/t Au from 81 metres TKB0268 22m @ 2.43 g/t Au from 100 metres 1m @ 17.6 g/t Au from 107 metres TKB0269 28m @ 2.60 g/t Au from 129 metres 2m @ 20.9 g/t Au from 144 metres TKB0282 27m @ 2.68 g/t Au from 60 metres, and 44m @ 3.68 g/t Au from 103 metres 2m @ 38.7 g/t Au from 73 metres 3m @ 23.5 g/t Au from 123 metres, and 1m @ 18.9 g/t Au from 131 metres, and 2m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 136 metres TKB0285 47m @ 2.67 g/t Au from 97 metres 16m @ 5.03 g/t Au from 126 metres TKB0292 41m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 47 metres 7m @ 9.61 g/t Au from 47 metres TKB0301 10m @ 7.37 g/t Au from 65 metres 1m @ 28.8 g/t Au from 67 metres TKB0306 10m @ 5.03 g/t Au from 152 metres, and 13m @ 3.75 g/t Au from 165 metres 1m @ 43.2 g/t Au from 154 metres 1m @ 37.1 g/t Au from 165 metres TKB0375 10m @ 5.21 g/t Au from 45 metres 3m @ 9.70 g/t Au from 49 metres TKB0376 17m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 53 metres 3m @ 8.97 g/t Au from 58 metres TKB0390 20m @ 2.72 g/t Au from 44 metres 3m @ 9.33 g/t Au from 50 metres TKB0422 24m @ 4.49 g/t Au from 127 metres, and 22m @ 3.17 g/t Au from 156 metres 1m @ 15.4 g/t Au from 137 metres, and 5m @ 11.5 g/t Au from 143 metres 8m @ 6.89 g/t Au from 157 metres TKB0434 22m @ 2.58 g/t Au from 68 metres 1m @ 6.3 g/t Au from 73 metres, and 3m @ 9.2 g/t Au from 75 metres

Table 3 - Key significant assays from Tunkillia Phase 1 Mineral Resource upgrade RC drilling12

Phase 2 assays indicate further upside potential

The first assays received from 'Phase 2' upgrade drilling were from the 'Area 51' zone, where the May 2025 Optimised Scoping Study (OSS) optimised an open pit with approximately 163,000oz contained gold MRE.13 These first assays have broadly validated existing modelling, and some results are significantly higher-grade than anticipated indicating upside potential both within and along strike of this open pit area.

Figure 4 - Cross section 116,300N located at southern end of 'Area 51' open pit area13

Assays recently received from the southern part of Area 223 (including the 'S3' and 'South 1' pit stages, modelled to be mined during the middle and later years of the project's life) infill the existing mineralisation modelled in these areas, with the broadest intersections also yielding some of the highest grades.14

Hole ID Interval Including: TKB0496 5m @ 4.76 g/t Au from 67m depth 1m @ 20.9 g/t Au from 68m depth TKB0499 13m @ 5.01 g/t Au from 55m depth 3m @ 15.8 g/t Au from 62m depth TKB0536 3m @ 4.70 g/t Au from 88m depth 17m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 100m depth 1m @ 12.7 g/t Au from 88m depth 1m @ 8.90 g/t Au from 102m depth, and 1m @ 36.9 g/t Au from 108m depth TKB0570 4m @ 7.60 g/t Au from 95m depth 1m @ 27.2 g/t Au from 95m depth TKB0572 27m @ 1.89 g/t Au from 33m depth 5m @ 5.55 g/t Au from 49m depth TKB0573 21m @ 1.65 g/t Au from 93m depth 2m @ 11.67 g/t Au from 102m depth TKB0574 9m @ 1.76 g/t Au from 124m depth 19m @ 2.87 g/t Au from 137m depth (EOH) 1m @ 6.80 g/t Au from 127m depth 6m @ 7.18 g/t Au from 143m depth

Table 4 - Key significant new assays from Tunkillia Phase 2 Mineral Resource upgrade RC drilling14

Further assays are expected to be reported from this area in due course, with the recently expanded Tunkillia drilling program targeting further extensions and higher-grade mineralisation upside.15 After all results have been received Barton will then prepare comprehensive and representative cross sections of assay results.

TOLMER SILVER DISCOVERY (100%)

During March 2025, Barton announced one of Australia's highest-grade modern silver discoveries ~500m west of its August 2024 Tolmer gold discovery.16 Drilling has identified silver dominant mineralisation hosting peak silver and gold grades up to 17,600 g/t Ag and 51.2 g/t Au (respectively) less than 50m from surface.16

Preliminary analysis produced a >100,000 g/t Ag (~10% silver) concentrate from a simple gravity process without grinding, roasting or chemical reagents. The ability to produce high-grade concentrates could have potential implications for low-cost, high-margin operations if consistent for the mineralisation.17

An expedited 3,677m follow up RC drilling program was completed during the quarter, with results pending.18

Figure 5 - Tolmer map w/ Pb background, Ag contours (white), old drilling (black) & new drilling (red)18

Hole ID Interval Including: TBAC130 Silver Gold 6m @ 4,747 g/t Ag from 46 metres 4m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 48 metres Silver Gold 1m @ 17,600 g/t Ag from 46 metres 1m @ 51.2 g/t Au from 48 metres TBM227 Silver 4m @ 1,417 g/t Ag from 9 metres Silver 1m @ 3,790 g/t Ag from 9 metres TBM228 Silver Gold 14m @ 434 g/t Ag from 46 metres 3m @ 3.25 g/t Au from 54 metres Silver Gold 1m @ 3,530 g/t Ag from 54 metres 1m @ 7.50 g/t Au from 54 metres TBM233 Silver Gold 3m @ 993 g/t Ag from 55 metres 1m @ 6.86 g/t Au from 55 metres Silver 2m @ 1,475 g/t Ag from 55 metres TBM237 Silver Gold 9m @ 217 g/t Ag from 44 metres 1m @ 7.9 g/t Au from 44 metres Silver 1m @ 1,100 g/t Ag from 44 metres TBM238 Silver Gold 7m @ 648 g/t Ag from 46 metres 5m @ 3.06 g/t Au from 46 metres Silver Gold 2m @ 1,720 g/t Ag from 46 metres 1m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 46 metres TBM245 Silver Gold 13m @ 142 g/t Ag from 10 metres 5m @ 3.32 g/t Au from 10 metres Silver Gold 2m @ 499 g/t Ag from 11 metres 1m @ 13.2 g/t Au from 11 metres TBM246 Silver Gold 13m @ 285 g/t Ag from 48 metres 11m @ 3.31 g/t Au from 48 metres Silver Gold 1m @ 2,240 g/t Ag from 53 metres 1m @ 22.8 g/t Au from 53 metres

Table 5 - Key 'western silver zone' intersections from Nov 2024, Jan/Feb and May/Jun 2025 drilling18

KEY CORPORATE UPDATES

Cash

At 31 March 2026 the Company had $31.9m in cash, plus a further $4.5m in interest bearing deposits posted as security for rehabilitation performance bond guarantee facilities.

Exploration and project expenditure during the quarter has been primarily focused on Tunkillia and Challenger MRE upgrade drilling, feasibility programs, and analysis of the emerging Tolmer high-grade silver discovery. A total of $5.7m cash was spent on these combined activities, including project and exploration personnel costs.

During the quarter a total of $184k was paid to related parties, comprising director fees, salaries and superannuation to Directors and their associates.

Full details of Barton's cash movements during the quarter can be found in the Company's Appendix 5B.

$26m institutional placement

A placement to institutional investors was completed during the quarter (Placement) with the initial quantum increased to accommodate additional demand from existing North American investors. A total of 30,470,588 new shares were issued at a price of $0.85 per share to raise $25.9 million (before costs).19

The Placement was fully supported prior to launch by existing institutional investors Franklin Templeton, Aegis Financial, IXIOS and MERK, and closed significantly oversubscribed. Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and MST Financial Services Pty Ltd (MST) were Lead Managers in conjunction with Barton's equity capital markets initiatives. Barton estimates total costs of the Placement at less than 2.5% of total proceeds.

The Placement further strengthens Barton's high quality institutional register and fully funds key milestones in support of the Company's vision to build South Australia's largest independent gold producer. These include:

MRE updates, conversion to Ore Reserves, and a DFS to inform a Final Investment Decision ( FID ) for a restart of operations at the Challenger Gold Project ( Challenger ) leveraging Challenger's existing CGM.

MRE updates, conversion to Ore Reserves, completion of a PFS and an ML application for Tunkillia.; and

Infill and extension drilling, and metallurgical testwork, for Barton's Tolmer silver prospect (Tolmer).

These milestones will underpin the Company's commercial pathway, and discussions for a wide range of available future low dilution funding solutions.

New substantial shareholders

Further to their material support of the Placement, Barton is pleased to welcome each of Franklin Templeton and Aegis Financial as new substantial shareholders of the Company at ~6.8% and ~5.1% (respectively).20

New Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability

Barton is pleased to welcome Sylvia Rapo as its new Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability.21 She brings ~25 years' of South Australian experience in corporate affairs, communications, government relations, media management and sustainability across the private and public sector. Sylvia joins as we enter an exciting new phase for the Company, focused on delivering our vision for large-scale gold production in South Australia.

Strategic diesel reserve

As reported in the Company's 31 March 2026 Quarterly Activities Report, upon the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East Barton acted quickly to procure diesel supplies sufficient for all planned forward work programs. With that situation remaining volatile, Barton has further grown this strategic reserve to >250,000 litres along with its own distribution capabilities, sufficient to meet all budgeted FY27 field programs and site requirements.

CORPORATE PRESENTATIONS & MEDIA

During the quarter, Barton presented at the RRS Gather Round, SMI Panama and RIU Sydney Resources Roundup Conferences. The Company also conducted several media interviews and engagements with existing and new institutional and high net wealth investors.

Figure 6 - Presentation to RIU Sydney Resources Round Up Conference (click to view)

Figure 7 - Interview with The Pick Magazine (click to view)

Copies of the Company's presentations and other media, including interviews and video recordings of conference presentations, are available on the 'Investor' section of Company's website:

Presentations: https://bartongold.com.au/investor/presentations/

Media: https://bartongold.com.au/investor/media/

OTHER CORPORATE

Issue, Exercise or Expiry of Shares & Options

During the quarter:

a total of 30,470,588 new shares issued as part of the Placement; 22 and

a total of 1,222,536 unlisted options issued pursuant to the Company's Option Incentive Plan were exercised, with that number of ordinary fully paid shares issued upon exercise.23

Subsequent to quarter end:

a total of 76,451 unlisted options issued in lieu of Directors' fees were exercised, with that number of ordinary fully paid shares issued upon exercise.24

Helix Resources Limited

On 30 April 2026 Helix Resources Limited (Helix) published a Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, in which Helix asserts a royalty interest over Barton's Tunkillia Gold Project.25 Barton rejects Helix's assertion as being without merit, and will take all measures necessary to defend against any such claim.

Research coverage

During the quarter multiple analysts have published update notes on the Company. Interested investors can access these by visiting the 'Research Coverage' page of Barton's website here.

EVENTS SUBSEQUENT

Key or material news subsequent to the quarter end includes:

6 July 2026: Tunkillia Infill Drilling Delivers More High-Grade Assays (read)

Authorised by the Board of Directors of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Scanlon

Managing Director

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

+61 425 226 649 Jade Cook

Company Secretary

cosec@bartongold.com.au

+61 8 9322 1587

APPENDIX 1 - TENEMENT SCHEDULE

Tenement Location Nature of Interest Interest at the beginning of the quarter Interest at the end of the quarter Tunkillia 2 Pty Ltd EL5901 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL6639 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL6845 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% Tarcoola 2 Pty Ltd EL6167 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL6210 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL6860 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL7022 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL7108 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% ML6455 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% Challenger 2 Pty Ltd EL60121 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL61731 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL65021 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL65321 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL66251 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% ML6103 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% ML6457 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% MPL63 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% MPL65 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% MPL66 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% Wudinna Gold Project EL70742 South Australia Granted (rights) 100% 100% EL70752 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL70762 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL70772 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100% EL70782 South Australia Granted (title) 100% 100%

Notes:

1) Tenements EL 6625, EL 6012, EL 6173, EL 6532 and the southern portion of EL 6502 comprise tenements originally subject to the former Western Gawler Craton Joint Venture (WGCJV) from which the Company withdrew by notice dated 1 September 2023, effective on or about 9 November 2023.26 Accordingly, while the Company holds title to these tenements, it presently holds a 0% gold rights interest. The Company retains a 100% gold rights interest in the northern portion of EL 6502 which did not form a portion of the WGCJV.

2) On 30 June 2025 Barton announced an agreement to acquire the Wudinna Gold Project (Wudinna) from Cobra Resources PLC (Cobra) where, upon granting of the New Tenements Barton will become the beneficial owner of the New Tenements.27 On or about 6 August 2025, the New Tenements were granted and, pursuant to the terms of acquisition, ELs 7075, 7076, 7077 and 7078 will be transferred to Barton as part of Final Settlement, and Barton will acquire gold and other rights over EL 7074 (but will not become the titled owner).28

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000ozpa with 2.2Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources (79.9Mt @ 0.87g/t Au), brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the region's only gold mill in the renowned Gawler Craton of South Australia.***

Challenger Gold Project 313koz Au + fully permitted Central Gawler Mill (CGM) Tarcoola Gold Project 20koz Au in fully permitted open pit mine near CGM

Tolmer discovery grades up to 84g/t Au & 17,600g/t Ag Tunkillia Gold Project 1.6Moz Au & 3.1Moz Ag JORC Mineral Resources

Competitive 120kozpa gold & 250kozpa silver project Wudinna Gold Project 279koz Au project located southeast of Tunkillia

Significant optionality, adjacent to main highway

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource (above 215mRL) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource (below 90mRL) Mr Dale Sims AusIMM / AIG Fellow / Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (Clarke Deposit) Ms Justine Tracey AusIMM Member Wudinna Mineral Resource (all other Deposits) Mrs Christine Standing AusIMM / AIG Member / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.19.2, the Company further confirms that the material assumptions underpinning any production targets and the forecast financial information derived therefrom continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the reader's own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 14 May 2026 2 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June and 8 / 29 September 2025 3 Refer to Prospectus and ASX announcements dated 27 March, 15 April, 30 June, 2 / 8 / 25 July, 5 / 6 August and 10 / 23 September 2025 4 Refer to ASX announcements dated 26 March and 16 April 2026 5 Refer to ASX announcements dated 20 / 22 April 2026 6 Refer to ASX announcement dated 20 April 2026 7 Refer to ASX announcement dated 20 May 2026 8 Refer ASX announcements dated 22 June 2026 9 Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025 10 Refer to ASX announcement dated 23 April and 16 / 22 June 2026 11 Refer to ASX announcement dated 18 September 2025 12 Refer to ASX announcements dated 2 / 16 December 2025, and 21 January and 16 March 2026 13 Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 May 2026 14 Refer to ASX announcement dated 6 July 2026 15 Refer to ASX announcement dated 16 June 2026 16 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 August 2024, and 30 January, 27 March, 16 April, 5 / 25 August, 24 September and 9 December 2025 17 Refer to ASX announcement dated 5 May 2026 18 Refer to ASX announcements dated 27 Aug 2024, and 30 Jan, 27 Mar, 16 Apr, 5 / 25 Aug, 24 Sept and 9 Dec 2025, and 5 May 2026 19 Refer to ASX announcement dated 10 June 2026 20 Refer to ASX announcements dated 11 and 12 June 2026 21 Refer to ASX released dated 4 May 2026 22 Refer to ASX announcements dated 10 June 2026 23 Refer to ASX announcements dated 17 / 24 / 30 April, 12 / 25 May and 25 June 2026 24 Refer to ASX announcements dated 15 / 16 July 2026 25 Refer to Helix Resources Limited ASX announcement dated 30 April 2026 26 Refer to Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 1 September 2023 27 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June and 2 July 2025 28 Refer to ASX announcements dated 30 June, 2 July and 6 August 2025 * Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcement dated 8 September 2025. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 1,049koz Au (39.7Mt @ 0.82 g/t Au) in Indicated category and 1,186koz Au (40.2Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred category, and 3,070koz Ag (34.5Mt @ 2.80 g/t Ag) in Inferred category as a subset of Tunkillia gold JORC (2012) Mineral Resources. SOURCE: Barton Gold Holdings Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/30-june-2026-quarterly-activities-report-1197250