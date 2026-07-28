Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., the leading global Japanese hotel operator, is pleased to announce that the Hotel Okura Thermal Resort Spa Cappadocia is scheduled to open in 2028 in the historic village of Mustafapasa in the Cappadocia region of Türkiye.

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Rendition of Hotel Okura Thermal Resort Spa Cappadocia

Building upon the initial Okura Spa Resort Cappadocia project announced in June 2015, this development is moving forward in collaboration with Hotel Okura's new partner KK Universal, a real estate and hospitality investment group headquartered in Türkiye. To meet evolving global market needs, the site has been expanded to create a highly desirable luxury resort. The new plans feature premier thermal and wellness facilities that blend Okura's signature omotenashi (Japanese-style hospitality) with the unique cultural heritage of the Cappadocia region.

On May 22, 2026, Hotel Okura signed a hotel management contract with Olusum Grubu Gayrimenkul Yatirimlari ve Insaat Ticaret A.S., a hotel operating company backed by KK Universal. The property will be operated by Okura Sarayli Hotel Management A.S., a joint venture established in February 2015 between Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and local partners Sarayli Turizm A.S. and MSIC Gayrimenkul Yatirim ve Danismanlik Ticaret Ltd. Sti. The signing ceremony was held in Tokyo on May 22, 2026, attended by following executives:

Kaan Namlici, Chairman of the Board, KK Universal

Kübra Akbalik Namlici, Board Member, KK Universal

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Itaru Ashida, Representative Director, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Masao Taguchi, Executive Advisor, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Marcel P. van Aelst, Vice Chairman, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hidechika Takasaka, President and CEO, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Yoshinori Yamamoto, Director of the Board, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Saruhan Sarayli, Chairman of the Board, Sarayli Group and Okura Sarayli Hotel Management A.S.

Mieko Wanibuchi, Chairperson, Ginza Tailor Group Co., Ltd. and shareholder of Okura Sarayli Hotel Management A.S., who plays an active role in the DEIK Türkiye-Japan Business Council.

Hotel Okura and KK Universal will continue discussions on future projects in Türkiye, deepening their partnership and expanding their collaborative presence in the region. Hotel Okura will pursue its growth journey in Türkiye exclusively through this partnership.

About the Resort

Hotel Okura Thermal Resort Spa Cappadocia will be located in Mustafapasa, a historic village in the UNESCO World Heritage Cappadocia region of Türkiye. Once known as Sinasos, Mustafapasa resembles a living open-air museum, featuring centuries-old churches, mosques, and intricately carved stone buildings. In 2021, the village was recognized by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as a "Best Tourism Village" for its commitment to preserving and enhancing local heritage, culture, and biodiversity through sustainable tourism practices.*

The resort will comprise four buildings-including preserved historic stone structures and newly constructed facilities- three of which connected by underground passages. A recently acquired historic mansion, recognized as a symbolic representation of the region's cultural heritage, will undergo restoration by KK Universal and be integrated into the hotel. The design of the property will harmonize with Mustafapasa's distinctive charm and architectural character, offering guests an authentic experience infused with Okura's refined aesthetic and omotenashi hospitality.

The resort will showcase Türkiye's renowned thermal culture through comprehensive wellness experiences. One of the world's premier thermal destinations, Türkiye has abundant mineral-rich waters. The new resort will boast an expansive 3,500-square-meter spa and wellness center the biggest in the region. Guests will enjoy thermal baths with mineral-rich, licensed spring waters, traditional Turkish hammam steam baths, and both indoor and outdoor pools, creating a sanctuary providing physical and mental rejuvenation throughout their stay.

Additionally, the dining experience will feature three venues, including the internationally acclaimed teppanyaki restaurant "Sazanka," pioneering the integration of teppanyaki into hotel fine dining, alongside an all-day dining establishment.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., commented, "We are honored to embark on this project together with KK Universal and are delighted to bring the Okura brand to Türkiye. This project represents an important opportunity to introduce the Okura philosophy to guests in one of Türkiye's most remarkable destinations. Our commitment to offering world-class hospitality, blending the elegance of Japanese culture with local charm, is unwavering. Through Okura's signature hospitality, rooted in the spirit of Japanese omotenashi, we aspire to serve as a bridge between Türkiye and Japan."

"Best Tourism Village" is a UN Tourism initiative recognizing destinations that align with its Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrate excellence in cultural heritage preservation and sustainable development through tourism.

Property Overview:

Location: Ürgüp Caddesi, Yeni Mahalle, Mustafapasa Ürgüp Nevsehir, Türkiye

Site Area: 9,177.25 square meters

Total floor space: 23,500.00 square meters

Guest rooms: 102 rooms

Restaurants: Three, including teppanyaki restaurant "Sazanka"

Amenities: Spa (thermal baths, hammam steam baths), indoor and outdoor pools, and more

steam baths), indoor and outdoor pools, and more Access: Approximately 55 km from Nevsehir Cappadocia Airport

About KK Universal

KK Universal is an Istanbul-based international investment group creating end-to-end value across real estate, tourism, and hospitality sectors by consolidating development, brand positioning, asset management, and operational processes under a single corporate structure. Focused on building long-term value in distinguished locations, KK Universal has led pioneering projects including Türkiye's first fashion-brand hotel, Vakko Hotel Residences, and the country's first Moxy Hotel project developed in collaboration with Marriott, Moxy Istanbul Beyoglu. Backed by a strong financial structure and global partnerships, KK Universal continues its growth across Türkiye and Europe by creating lasting value in premium destinations.

Please visit www.kkuniversalinc.com

About Hotel Okura

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019. Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its "Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service" philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura's signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality.

Please visit okura.com/corporate/.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 80 properties (53 in Japan and 27 overseas) encompassing some 24,036 guest rooms (as of July 1, 2026) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City.

Please visit okura.com/.

About Okura Sarayli Hotel Management A.S.

Established on February 13, 2015, Okura Sarayli Hotel Management A.S. is a joint venture providing hotel operations management and development support for Okura Nikko Hotels in Türkiye. The company is jointly capitalized by Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.; Sarayli Turizm A.S., an established real estate and hotel development firm, and MSIC Gayrimenkul Yatirim ve Danismanlik Ticaret Ltd. Sti., a real estate development advisory firm.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Ms. Ikuko Arai, Ms. Ayumi Takayama, Mr. Ryutaro Suzuki

Public Relations, Hotel Okura Co., Ltd.

Phone: +81 (0)3 4400 0631

E-mail: pr@hotelokura.co.jp