Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
Schlieren, 28 July 2026. The Board of Directors of Schlatter Industries AG has approved changes to the Executive Board, thereby implementing the long-term succession plan for the company's operational management.
Mr Werner Schmidli will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 31 July 2026. Following many years in senior management roles and in close consultation with the Board of Directors, the right time for an orderly generational handover in operational management has been determined. The Board of Directors thanks Werner Schmidli for his great commitment and his significant contribution to the successful development of the Schlatter Group during his many years of service.
With effect from 1 August 2026, Mr Daniel Zappa, previously Chief Sales Officer (CSO), will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Schlatter Group.
Daniel Zappa has held various management positions within the Schlatter Group for many years. He possesses extensive knowledge of international markets, customers and the company's technologies and processes. The Board of Directors is confident that Daniel Zappa will successfully shape the next phase of the company's development and consistently drive forward the strategic initiatives already announced.
As part of this succession plan, Roger Widmer will take on the role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) with effect from 1 August 2026 and will become a member of the Executive Board.
Roger Widmer has been with the Schlatter Group for more than twenty years and currently serves as Head of Project and Product Management as well as Deputy Chief Sales Officer (CSO). He has many years' international experience in global sales, project management and product management.
With this internal succession plan, Schlatter is consistently relying on experienced leaders from within its own ranks. The new management structure ensures continuity whilst also laying the foundations for the successful implementation of the company's strategic and organisational development.
The strategy previously communicated, as well as the financial expectations for the 2026 financial year, remain unchanged.
Further Information
Michael Hauser
Agenda
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schlatter Industries AG
|Brandstrasse 24
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 732 71 11
|E-mail:
|info@schlattergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.schlattergroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0002277314
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2372344
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2372344 28-Jul-2026 CET/CEST