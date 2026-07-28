EQS-News: NVision Quantum / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NVision Advances Its Quantum Platform With Expansion Into South Korea



28.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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NVision Advances Its Quantum Platform With Expansion Into South Korea



€2.5 million Horizon Europe-backed project will deploy POLARIS at Yonsei University and develop higher-resolution metabolic imaging for brain metastases research ULM, Germany; ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands; SEOUL, South Korea - July 28, 2026 - NVision Quantum Technologies and partners in Europe and South Korea have secured €2.5 million in Horizon Europe funding for RESQ , a three-year project that will advance NVision's POLARIS quantum-enhanced MRI platform and establish a new metabolic imaging research platform at Yonsei University. The project marks NVision's expansion into Asia and builds on the growing international deployment of POLARIS. It demonstrates how quantum technology developed in Europe can be integrated into existing healthcare research infrastructure and scaled around the world. RESQ, short for Enhanced RESolution Quantum Sensing for Metabolic Brain Imaging, brings together NVision Quantum Technologies, Yonsei University in South Korea, Ulm University in Germany, and Tesla Dynamic Coils in the Netherlands. The consortium will develop a higher-resolution metabolic imaging workflow for brain metastases research, with POLARIS scheduled for deployment at Yonsei University in early 2027. Brain metastases remain one of the most difficult challenges in oncology, affecting around one in five cancer patients and carrying a devastating prognosis. Standard MRI can show the size and location of tumors, but it does not directly reveal the metabolic activity that can provide deeper insight into how disease behaves or responds to treatment. Hyperpolarized MRI addresses this gap by visualizing tumor metabolism in real time. However, brain metastases are often only a few millimeters in size, and treatment can temporarily alter their appearance. This makes exceptional image resolution and sensitivity essential for detecting, characterizing and monitoring individual lesions. RESQ will address this challenge by developing quantum-enhanced metabolic imaging technologies designed to improve image resolution and sensitivity, enabling researchers to visualize brain tumor metabolism in greater detail. Expanding Quantum-Enhanced MRI Into South Korea NVision's research partnerships are rapidly expanding across medical applications and geographies. The POLARIS platform is already deployed at leading research and clinical institutions in Europe and the United States, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where researchers are studying metabolic treatment response across cancers, and the University of Cambridge , where teams are exploring oncology and non-oncology applications including liver disease and multiple sclerosis. RESQ builds on this momentum by establishing a quantum-enhanced metabolic imaging platform in South Korea. At the center of the project is the planned deployment of POLARIS at Yonsei University in early 2027. The installation will create new research infrastructure for metabolic brain imaging and lay the foundation for long-term partnerships between NVision and South Korea, including supply chain development, researcher exchanges and future center-of-excellence activities. "Our POLARIS platform is already deployed at leading institutions across Europe and the United States, and we are continuing to expand both the capabilities and international reach of the platform," said Dr. Sella Brosh, CEO and Co-Founder of NVision Quantum Technologies. "RESQ advances POLARIS for one of the most demanding applications in medical imaging and creates the foundation for our long-term presence in South Korea. It is another important step toward building a globally scalable quantum technology business from Europe." Advancing a Deployable Quantum Platform for Healthcare NVision's POLARIS platform uses quantum-enhanced hyperpolarization to dramatically increase the MRI signal of metabolic imaging agents, enabling researchers to observe metabolism in real time on standard MRI systems. With RESQ, NVision will extend POLARIS into a next-generation workflow for high-resolution metabolic brain imaging. As project coordinator, NVision will deploy its technology at Yonsei University, lead the development of the project's quantum sensing platform, and establish the infrastructure and supply chain needed to support long-term collaborative research between Europe and South Korea. The project brings together the core components needed to advance quantum-enhanced MRI in the field: NVision's POLARIS platform, Yonsei University's implementation and validation capabilities in hyperpolarized metabolic imaging, Ulm University's quantum imaging expertise, and Tesla Dynamic Coils' specialized MRI hardware. Yonsei University, a pioneer in hyperpolarized MRI research in South Korea, will implement and biologically validate the workflow using preclinical brain metastasis models. Ulm University will develop quantum-optimized imaging methods to maximize image quality and signal efficiency, while Tesla Dynamic Coils will design dedicated multinuclear MRI hardware to further enhance resolution and sensitivity. "RESQ provides an opportunity to establish a dedicated platform for hyperpolarized MRI research in South Korea and apply advanced metabolic imaging to one of the most challenging problems in cancer imaging," said Ho-Taek Song, Professor of Radiology at Yonsei University College of Medicine. "By combining hyperpolarized MRI with NVision's quantum-enhanced approaches and Yonsei's expertise in metabolic imaging and preclinical brain metastasis models, we aim to better understand tumor metabolism and improve the detection and monitoring of brain metastases." "At Tesla Dynamic Coils B.V., we are committed to enabling MRI applications that are currently beyond the reach of commercially available hardware," said Catalina Arteaga, Managing Director at Tesla Dynamic Coils. "We have specialized in the design and engineering of highly customized RF coil solutions tailored to demanding clinical and research applications. Within this consortium, Tesla Dynamic Coils will develop a dedicated RF coil required to enable high-performance hyperpolarized brain imaging. Our goal extends beyond demonstrating technical feasibility: we aim to create a robust and reproducible RF technology that can be translated to additional research centers after successful validation within the project. By making this technology accessible, we will facilitate the wider adoption of hyperpolarized MRI, accelerate multicenter studies, and ultimately contribute to the clinical translation of advanced metabolic brain imaging." Together, these innovations are designed to double the spatial resolution of hyperpolarized MRI while maximizing signal quality, enabling researchers to visualize smaller tumors, define their boundaries more clearly and map their metabolism in unprecedented detail. Strong European Backing RESQ strengthens NVision's robust portfolio of publicly funded European research consortiums. The project joins a growing list of successful initiatives aimed at advancing and commercializing quantum medical technology, including MIRAQLE , CHARM , HYPERCELL , MAGSENSE , Q-AID , QuE-MRT, and most recently, the AURORA project. Together, these consortia represent more than €38 million in public grant funding secured since 2022 to support the continued development, deployment and clinical translation of NVision's technology. RESQ demonstrates Europe's ability to translate quantum research into deployable technologies that can be continuously advanced and scaled internationally. About Yonsei University

Yonsei University is one of South Korea's leading research universities. Yonsei University College of Medicine and Severance Hospital are internationally recognized for excellence in biomedical research and clinical care. Yonsei has established strong expertise in hyperpolarized MRI and metabolic imaging, supported by advanced research infrastructure including the Avison Biomedical Research Center. About Tesla Dynamic Coils

Founded in 2019 and part of the Tesla Engineering Ltd. family since 2022, Tesla Dynamic Coils focuses on developing highly customized RF solutions for clinical and preclinical applications where commercial hardware is unavailable or does not provide the required performance. Working closely with leading university medical centers, research institutes, and MRI manufacturers, Tesla Dynamic Coils develops innovative RF hardware for ultra-high-field MRI, multinuclear imaging, and other emerging imaging techniques. By bridging the gap between academic innovation and industrial product development, Tesla Dynamic Coils enables researchers to translate novel MRI methodologies into robust, reproducible, and scalable technologies. The company is committed to supporting collaborative research projects that advance the capabilities of MRI and accelerate the adoption of next-generation imaging techniques in both research and clinical environments. About Ulm University

Founded in 1967, Ulm University is the youngest university in Baden-Württemberg and has developed dynamically and successfully since its foundation. Its faculties of Engineering, Computer Science and Psychology, Mathematics and Economics, Medicine and Natural Sciences achieve excellence in research and are intensely dedicated to their students. As a modern, international research university we take an interdisciplinary approach to the global challenges of our time. We conduct excellent basic research while ensuring that it leads to innovations and applications that benefit society: from sustainable battery materials through innovative trauma therapies to quantum-based forward-looking technologies. Our focused range of subjects as a university specializing in STEM and medicine gives us a unique profile and distinguishes us from other universities. Within this ecosystem, the Institute of Theoretical Physics develops advanced mathematical and computational methods to address fundamental and applied challenges in physics, including quantum information, quantum sensing, and magnetic resonance. Through its expertise in theoretical modeling, quantum control, and computational methods for magnetic resonance, the Institute contributes novel algorithms and physical models that enable advances in high-resolution metabolic MRI. About NVision Quantum Technologies

NVision is a quantum technology company focused on healthcare, with deep expertise in engineering and controlling the quantum properties of organic molecules. This approach underpins both its POLARIS platform, which enables real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems, and its quantum computing platform, Photonic Integrated Quantum Circuits (PIQC, pronounced "Pixie"). Together, these capabilities are helping bridge the gap between understanding disease and delivering effective therapies. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ulm, Germany, NVision is backed by Playground Global, Entrée Capital, Matterwave/b2venture, Lauder Partners, Pathena Investments, The European Investment Bank and others. Learn more at nvision-quantum.com .

Company Contact: Media Contact: Leah Wiedenmann Dr. Cora Kaiser, Catherine Featherston NVision Quantum Technologies MC Services AG leah.wiedenmann@nvision-quantum.com nvision@mc-services.eu



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