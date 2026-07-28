KUBTEC Announces Europe's First PICASSO Plus Installation at Falun Hospital in Sweden

STRATFORD, Conn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBTEC is proud to announce the installation of Europe's first PICASSO Plus specimen radiography system at Falu Lasarett, the largest hospital in Dalarna County, Sweden. This milestone marks the expansion of KUBTEC's next-generation pathology imaging technology into the European market and reinforces the growing adoption of dedicated specimen radiography within pathology laboratories worldwide.

The PICASSO Plus System is a specimen imaging system designed for the pathology lab that provides best-in-class mammography quality X-ray images. It is also equipped with a wide range of proprietary workflow management features such as the highly acclaimed Image Blender, which utilizes Dual Specimen Imaging, combining X-ray and optical images, to help Pathologists and Pathologists' Assistants quickly locate surgical clips, margins, and microcalcifications.

At Falu Lasarett, the system is installed in the Mammography X-ray department, where Radiologists are the first to review the images, and Pathologists can also view them as needed.

During the installation at Falu Lasarett, as the team worked through their first cases on PICASSO Plus, they shared:

"PICASSO Plus is so easy to use, and the image quality is excellent. Even very small biopsies in formalin-filled plastic containers show microcalcifications clearly".

- Clinical Staff, Falu Lasarett, Region Dalarna, Sweden



Falu Lasarett's adoption of PICASSO Plus reflects the growing need for specimen imaging technology designed to help support efficient gross room workflows and confident specimen evaluation.

KUBTEC extends its appreciation to the team at Falu Lasarett and Region Dalarna for their trust and looks forward to supporting their needs for years to come.

About KUBTEC

At KUB Technologies, Inc. dba KUBTEC we are passionate about developing transformative technologies that enable precision cancer surgery and improve patient outcomes. For more than 20 years, we have been at the forefront of specimen imaging and margin assessment technology, offering the most comprehensive range of specimen radiography systems for the OR, Pathology Lab, and Biopsy Suite. Our innovative, proprietary technologies, such as 3D breast specimen tomosynthesis, high-resolution specimen X-ray imaging and workflow management features like the Image Blender, are redefining specimen radiography for the 21st century.

For more information, visit www.kubtec.com

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