Researchers from the University of SYdney in Australia have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 30.2% for a two-terminal (2T) monolithic perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. The result was confirmed by the PV Performance Lab at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). The research team, headed by Professor and John Hooke Chair of Nanoscience Anita Ho-Baillie, said the breakthrough reinforces the University of Sydney's position as a leader in perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell research. "The achievement provides a good foundation for further area scaling ...

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