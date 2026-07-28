As artificial intelligence transforms organisations faster than governance frameworks can keep pace, professionals across Europe are under growing pressure to ensure AI is not only adopted, but governed, secured and managed responsibly. Against that backdrop, ISACA Europe Conference 2026 will bring more than 50 international speakers to Munich from 7-9 October to examine how organisations can strengthen oversight, manage risk and build resilience in an increasingly complex technology and regulatory environment.

The conference comes at a pivotal moment as organisations prepare for the implementation of the EU AI Act, alongside wider legislation including NIS2, DORA and the Cyber Resilience Act. Together, these frameworks are reshaping expectations around governance, operational resilience and digital trust, while AI continues to transform every aspect of business operations.

In Germany, this urgency is reinforced by the national regulatory landscape. According to official German government estimates published in connection with the country's NIS2 implementation, around 29,500 entities are expected to fall under expanded cybersecurity obligations, significantly broadening the number of organisations required to meet stricter security, reporting and oversight requirements. According to ISACA's 2026 AI Pulse Poll, while 92% of organisations report AI is already being used across the business, fewer than half (42%) have a formal, comprehensive AI policy-highlighting the growing need for governance frameworks and professionals equipped to support responsible AI adoption.

"The challenge facing organisations today is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to govern it towards sustainable innovation," said Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA. "As regulation evolves and AI becomes embedded across business functions, professionals need practical guidance, shared experience and trusted frameworks to navigate an increasingly complex landscape. ISACA Europe Conference brings together the people, ideas and expertise that will help organisations and individuals build resilience and strengthen trust in the years ahead."

The conference will open with a keynote from Henry Ajder, one of the world's leading experts on generative AI, deepfakes and synthetic media. An adviser to organisations including the World Economic Forum, Meta, Adobe, the European Commission, the UK Government and the OECD, Ajder will explore how leaders can prepare their organisations for the next wave of AI innovation while maintaining trust, resilience and responsible governance.

The programme also features a keynote from Monica Verma, internationally recognised cybersecurity executive, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and founder of Cyber Foyer and Monica Talks Cyber, who will share practical insights into cyber resilience, leadership, talent development and building trusted organisations in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Across 40+ sessions, the conference programme will explore key issues shaping executive agendas, including AI governance and agentic AI, AI-driven cyber threats, cloud security assurance, digital sovereignty, privacy, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), operational resilience and cyber risk in an AI- and quantum-enabled threat landscape. Sessions include "AI Governance Grows Up: Regulation, Risk and Agentic AI," "AI-Driven Cloud Security Assurance," "How to Build a People-Centric Defense for AI-Driven Attacks," and "Understanding Cyber Risk in an AI- and Quantum-Saturated Threat Landscape."

Attendees can also access two pre-conference workshops:

Advanced in AI Risk (AAIR) Certification Exam Prep , helping professionals strengthen their ability to identify, assess and manage AI-related enterprise risks.

, helping professionals strengthen their ability to identify, assess and manage AI-related enterprise risks. Building a Privacy Program: What Security, Risk, Governance and Audit Leaders Need to Know, providing practical guidance for designing and implementing effective enterprise privacy programmes.

The conference will also showcase ISACA's advanced AI credentials Advanced in AI Audit (AAIA), Advanced in AI Risk (AAIR) and Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM) developed to equip audit, governance, risk and cybersecurity professionals with the practical capabilities organisations increasingly need to support responsible AI adoption and strengthen digital trust.

In addition to world-class educational content, attendees will have opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders from across Europe and beyond while earning up to 32 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

The conference will be available both in person in Munich and through a virtual general session package, enabling professionals around the world to participate.

Registration is now open. Early-bird registration is available until 28 August 2026.

To view the full agenda or register, visit https://www.isaca.org/training-and-events/conferences/isaca-europe-conference.

About ISACA

For more than 55 years, ISACA (www.isaca.org) has empowered its community of 195,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members' careers. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

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Contacts:

ISACA, Esther Almendros, +34 692 669 772, ealmendros@isaca.org