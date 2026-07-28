Broker Mitrade Brought World Cup Story Closer to MENA, Renews AFA Partnership Into 2027

DUBAI, UAE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CFD trading platform Mitrade has renewed its partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), home to the three-time FIFA World Cup 26 champions. As the 2026 tournament captured attention across the Middle East, the renewal reflects Mitrade's connection with its user community.

The tournament has driven demand for home entertainment as fans follow the matches, according to Economy Middle East. The region is one of the world's youngest and most digitally connected, making it a natural market for Mitrade.

The Middle East's growing enthusiasm for football is unfolding alongside rising participation in financial markets. In June, the combined market capitalisation of companies listed on the Dubai Financial Market surpassed Dh1 trillion for the first time, while its benchmark index climbed above 6,000 points, according to Gulf News. Average daily turnover also rose 56% year on year earlier this year, highlighting stronger trader activity. Against this backdrop, Mitrade's renewed partnership underscores its focus on staying connected with the communities it serves.

"We build Mitrade around the people who use it, so we stay close to what matters to them," said Kevin Lai, VP, Mitrade Group. "Renewing our partnership with the AFA reflects our commitment to engaging with the communities we serve while strengthening our long-term presence in the Middle East."

Football demands preparation, discipline, risk management and knowing when to act. Trading calls for the same qualities, making the AFA partnership a reflection of Mitrade's long-term commitment to the Middle East.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under UAE's CMA (20200000397), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

Connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares, Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly interface accessible across multiple devices.

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Trading OTC derivatives may not be suitable for everyone. Please consider the product sheet, risk disclosure statement and client agreement before using the services and ensure that you understand the risks involved.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com/ for more information.

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