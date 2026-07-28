Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
28 July 2026
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 May 2026.
Key Statistics for the quarter:
- Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £16,199,156 (28 February 2026: £15,701,666)
- NAV per share has increased to 87.60 pence in the quarter (28 February 2026: 84.91 pence per share*)
- Portfolio comprised of 16 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (28 February 2026: 16)
*Restated from 85.50 pence to reflect a goodwill adjustment
Key Developments in the quarter:
- During the quarter, C4C provided the first of two tranches of £250,000 of Convertible Loan Notes to Morris Commercial Limited as part of a £1,500,000 fundraise from three existing shareholders.
- Substantial funding and resources have already been invested to bring the Morris JE from an engineering concept prototype, which made its debut in September 2022, to fully off tool engineering prototypes, including in house production of carbon-fibre components.
- The proceeds of this investment round will be used by Morris Commercial for final engineering optimisation and vehicle validation. The funding round will also enable Morris Commercial to strengthen its partnerships with core suppliers and implement manufacturing and quality control systems. Morris Commercial expects that deliveries of the Morris JE will commence in early 2027.
- During the quarter, C4C advanced a working capital loan of £100,000 to one investee while working capital loan repayments of £10,000 were received.
As at 31 May 2026, the Company had net debt of £73,306 comprising cash balances of £226,694 and a short-term loan of £300,000.
Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.
UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS
As at 31 May 2026, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £15,806,350 and comprised 16 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:
Industrials (value: £6,416,577; 40.60% of Portfolio)
Support Services
AWPC Holdings Limited (trading as Ninety Days)
FCGH Limited (trading as Flow Control)
Hire and Supplies Limited
Rapid Retail Limited
The Security Awareness Group Limited
(trading as The Security Company Limited)
Construction & Materials
Carpenter Oak Group Limited
Civils Store Limited
Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited
TPS Investment Holdings Limited
Engineering
Morris Commercial Limited
Industrial Transportation
Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited
Leisure & Travel (value: £463,550; 2.93% of Portfolio)
Recreational Services
The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited
Media (value: £102,680; 0.65% of Portfolio)
Exhibition Centres
The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited
Technology (value: £8,823,543; 55.82% of Portfolio)
Software & Computer Services
Bright Ascension Limited
Computer Application Services Limited
Craft Prospect Limited
EO MSP Holdings Limited
The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.
Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 May 2026
Cost: £9,220,429
Valuation (including capitalised costs): £15,806,350.
BASIS OF VALUATION
Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.
Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.
**ENDS**
For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.comor contact:
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Ed Jenkins, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer
01782 940380
CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP
Mark Anwyl
James Western
020 7213 0880
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).