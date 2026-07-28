A research team from Switzerland and the Netherlands presented a novel framework for intraday spatiotemporal PV power prediction at the national scale. The new framework combines satellite-based deep learning and optical-flow approaches together with physics-based numerical weather prediction models. "Knowing beforehand how much solar energy will be generated can improve short-term power production planning of additional power sources," author Angela Meyer from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) said in a statement. "You can act strategically when there are surpluses or shortages of energy ...

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