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PR Newswire
28.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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iScooter Launches 45-Day Back-to-School Campaign Across Europe to Support Smarter Student Commuting

BERLIN, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter, an innovator in personal transportation solutions, has announced a 45-day Back-to-School campaign for European consumers, running from July 28 to September 10, 2026. Designed around the peak back-to-school shopping period in August, the campaign introduces student-exclusive discounts, limited accessory offers, and a range of electric mobility products tailored to different commuting and lifestyle needs.

As students return to campuses and families prepare for the new academic year, flexible transportation solutions are becoming increasingly important. For university students and young commuters, compact and convenient mobility options can help simplify short-distance travel between campuses, residences, and public transit connections. Meanwhile, family back-to-school purchases often extend beyond daily commuting needs, creating demand for mobility products suitable for different age groups.

To meet these varied requirements, iScooter's campaign covers multiple categories, including electric scooters, electric bikes, and children's electric rideable. The featured lineup includes the i8, i9, EB3S, and iK3Pro, offering solutions for students, commuters, and families.

The i8 Electric Scooter is positioned as an entry-level electric scooter designed for users seeking an accessible and practical mobility option. The i9 Electric Scooter provides an additional choice for everyday travel, balancing convenience and performance for regular urban use. For riders looking beyond traditional commuting, the EB3S Electric Bike offers greater versatility, supporting both daily cycling and more varied riding environments. For younger riders and family-focused purchases, the iK3Pro children's electric scooter provides a dedicated option designed for kids' mobility needs.

As part of the campaign, eligible students who complete identity verification through EDiU can receive an additional 8% discount on selected products. In addition, the first 50 qualified customers will have the opportunity to purchase a student accessory package at 50% off. The limited bundles are available while supplies last.

Beyond direct consumer offers, iScooter is also introducing a Student Affiliate Program to expand engagement with campus communities. Through collaborations with student creators, university groups, and relevant partners, the program aims to connect more students with practical electric mobility solutions during the back-to-school season.

About iScooter

Founded in 2015, iScooter develops smart, sustainable personal transportation solutions that address urban congestion and environmental challenges. Trusted in over 30 countries, the brand delivers intuitive, zero-emission mobility through innovative design and user-focused features, enabling cleaner, more efficient commutes and adaptable travel experiences for everyday life.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.iscooterglobal.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iscooter.eu/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iScooter/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iScooterEU

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iscooter-launches-45-day-back-to-school-campaign-across-europe-to-support-smarter-student-commuting-302836112.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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