Zambian state-owned power company ZESCO has commissioned the second phase of the Chisamba solar power plant, doubling the complex's generation capacity to 200 MW. The first phase of the Chisamba project was completed by May 2025. It was developed by ZESCO's subsidiary Kariba North Bank Extension Power Corp, with Powerchina working as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor. The first phase was priced at $100 million. Speaking during an inauguration ceremony for the second phase, Zambia's President, Hakainde Hichilema, said the additional 100 MW took seven months to construct ...

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