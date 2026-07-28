DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc (TPHG) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 188.3288 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51432 CODE: TPHG ISIN: LU1681038XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHG LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 437671 EQS News ID: 2372534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)