DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (DIGE) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.4621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5117973 CODE: DIGE ISIN: LU2023678XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LEI Code: 213800T5UFKM1F6WPD72 Sequence No.: 437690 EQS News ID: 2372572 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)